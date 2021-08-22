Cancel
Fox News Evacuates 3 Afghans Who Assisted With Network’s War Coverage

By Jeremy Fuster
TheWrap
TheWrap
 5 days ago
Fox News has successfully evacuated three Afghan nationals who assisted with the network’s coverage of the war in Afghanistan, the network announced on Sunday. The network said that the three nationals, along with their families, have been flown to Doha, Qatar, with a total of 24 people being successfully evacuated from the country after it fell to the Taliban. The trio served as “producers, drivers, translators and security guards” for Fox News correspondents during the 20-year presence of the U.S. military in Afghanistan.

