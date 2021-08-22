Cancel
MLB

Rhys Hoskins Returns to Philadelphia; Alec Bohm Sent Down

By Shaun Nestor
phillysportsnetwork.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReinforcements have finally arrived for the Phillies as they announced on Sunday that Rhys Hoskins has returned from the Injured List following his groin injury. Hoskins will return to the lineup, batting fifth today for the Phillies as they fight for a series victory against the San Diego Padres. More...

