Jack Eichel unlikely to be medically cleared for start of regular season

By Josh Erickson
Posted by 
Pro Hockey Rumors
Pro Hockey Rumors
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OscTB_0bZbXMPn00
Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel. Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

No matter what team he’s on, superstar center Jack Eichel likely won’t be lacing up his skates for another couple of months, at least. The Fourth Period’s Dave Pagnotta reports today that Eichel still hasn't undergone surgery. Based on the recovery time of the artificial disk replacement procedure he prefers, being ready for the start of the regular season on October 12 is increasingly unlikely.

What remains to be seen is how long it takes before the price Buffalo is able to ask in exchange for Eichel begins to drop. It’s obvious that the Sabres and Eichel won’t come to a resolution on his health anytime soon, as Eichel and his agents remain adamant that he receives artificial disc replacement, a procedure that the Sabres won’t permit him to undergo. With Pagnotta reporting that there are multiple teams around the league that would let him undergo that surgery, it seems like there’s light at the end of the tunnel for Eichel’s health issues.

But are teams going to be willing to pay full price for a player who needs to proceed with a surgery that some deem as risky? It’s a question that’s been thrown around ever since trade talks began. As days continue to pass by without a deal, it seems likely that a slightly decreased return may need to be considered by the Sabres. The usual suspects — Anaheim, Vegas, Minnesota, the Rangers, and others — reportedly remain in on Eichel, but it’s hard to get a true read on the situation considering discussions appear to be in a holding pattern for now.

The future remains extremely uncertain for Buffalo and Eichel, but it's increasingly likely that he won’t be suiting up at the beginning of the 2021-22 season.

Pro Hockey Rumors

Pro Hockey Rumors

