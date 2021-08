It’s difficult to explain why, but each year, 2K Sports creates a social media firestorm with the release of NBA player rankings. They’ve mastered the art of strategy, knowing exactly which player rating releases are going to start the dialogue. For some players — think Miles Bridges — it’s a cause for motivation to get better. For others, such as Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, it’s validation, as well as an opportunity to further introduce himself into the national spotlight. Over the last few seasons, Lillard has graduated from star to superstar to megastar, largely because his on-court success calibrates well with his off-court popularity. That was exemplified in Lillard’s 2K22 rating, a 94, which placed him among the NBA’s 10 best players.