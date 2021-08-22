Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gloucester, Mathews, York by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 14:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 757-899-2415, posting to the NWS Wakefield Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSWAKEFIELDVA. Target Area: Gloucester; Mathews; York The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Gloucester County in eastern Virginia Central York County in southeastern Virginia South central Mathews County in eastern Virginia * Until 330 PM EDT. * At 247 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hayes, or near Gloucester Courthouse, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Hayes around 255 PM EDT. Gloucester Point and Wicomico around 320 PM EDT. Virginia Institute For Marine Sciences, Seaford and Achilles around 330 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Ordinary, Belroi, Lackey, Beulah, Glass, Naxera, Maryus, Severn, Selden and Ware Neck. # # HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH