Special Weather Statement issued for Grant, Hot Spring by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-22 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Grant; Hot Spring A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Grant and east central Hot Spring Counties through 200 PM CDT At 145 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Poyen, or 10 miles southeast of Malvern, moving north at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Leola... Prattsville Poyen... Jenkins Ferry State Park Thiel... Dogwood Brush Creek... Gifford MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH