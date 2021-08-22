All the freaky folks we saw at Twiztid’s Astronomicon event in Ann Arbor

Ignore the repeated staccato piano key and overcast sky, and the first scene of David Bruckner's The Night House could inspire considerable envy. Within a lakefront residence screaming minimalist chic meets bucolic escapism, a series of shots set the stage for what will soon reveal itself to be one part ghost story, one part psychological thriller, and one part domestic drama: wall-to-wall windows, a sculpted wind chime, exposed ceiling beams, a double marble bathroom vanity, woodgrain picture frames of a handsome hetero couple. For the majority of us quarantined for more than a year in smaller, humbler abodes, the setting seems less scary than a swell spot to start an indoor herb garden, read hardbound books, or sink into sea salts in a freestanding tub.