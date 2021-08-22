Cancel
All the freaky folks we saw at Twiztid’s Astronomicon event in Ann Arbor

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDetroit-based rap duo Twiztid's award-winning convention, Astronomicon, has returned for a 4th year. With a variety of celebrities from the realms of horror, wrestling, and pop culture, fans flocked to the convention's new home at the Sheraton Ann Arbor. This year's guests include former WWE champion Mick Foley, actress Shannon Elizabeth, horror icons Kane Hodder and Michael Berryman, and The Munster's Butch Patrick.

