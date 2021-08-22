This week’s top stories: Apple’s fall roadmap, the latest iOS 15 beta changes, and more

In this week’s top stories: Apple’s roadmap for this fall’s new hardware announcements, iOS 15 beta 6 brings more changes to Safari, Apple delays certain iOS 15 features, and more. Read on for all of this week’s top stories and more.

Apple’s roadmap

Bloomberg reported this week that Apple has quite a bit planned for its fall events this year. Mark Gurman reported that Apple will hold multiple events this fall to announce the iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, AirPods 3, a new iPad mini, new Apple Silicon Macs, and much more.

Read our full coverage of what to expect from Apple this fall right here.

iOS 15 beta 6 changes

iOS 15 beta testing continued this week with the release of the sixth beta to developers and public beta users. The latest iOS 15 beta includes continued changes to the controversial Safari redesign, reversing some of the changes made to the iPhone version of Safari. Apple explains:

The bottom tab bar has been redesigned to appear below page content. An option to show the address bar at the top is also available.

Apple delays SharePlay

The new iOS 15 beta also disables the SharePlay feature, with Apple saying the feature has been delayed and won’t be available until a future update to iOS 15 this fall. To allow developers to continue to test SharePlay integration with their applications in iOS 15, Apple is releasing a new SharePlay development profile.

We’re thrilled with the high level of enthusiasm we’ve seen from the developer community for SharePlay, and we can’t wait to bring it to users so that they can experience your apps with their friends and family in a whole new way.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.

iOS |

iOS 15 lets you turn off iPhone camera’s Night Mode feature (and keep it off)

iPhone |

Poll: Based on the rumors so far, are you planning to buy iPhone 13?

Apple Watch |

Apple TV and HomePod |

Mac and iPad |

Apps |

Apple Stores |

AAPL Company |

Subscribe to 9to5Mac’s YouTube channel for more videos.

This week’s top videos |

New MagSafe Battery Pack Rant – Apple’s $99 Mistake?

9to5Mac Daily |

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

Programming note: 9to5Mac Daily will be on summer break next week and will be back on Monday, August 23. Thanks for listening!

9to5Mac Happy Hour Podcast |

This week, Benjamin and Zac reflect on the design safari that was the iOS 15 beta period for Apple’s browser, as well as cover the features that won’t quite make the cut for the .0 release. Also, there are more Apple Watch Series 7 rumors, an update on Apple TV+ movie pipeline, and more.

Sponsored by Headspace: You deserve to feel happier, and Headspace is meditation made simple. Go to Headspace.com/MAC for a one-month free trial.

Sponsored by Raycon: Get 15% off your order when you go to BuyRaycon.com/HappyHour. It’s such a good deal you’ll want to grab a pair and a spare.

Sponsored by TextExpander: Visit textexpander.com/podcast and select 9to5Mac Happy Hour to save 20% off your first year!

9to5Mac Happy Hour is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play Music, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

Stacktrace Podcast |

Prompted by recent rumors around a redesigned Apple Watch, John and Rambo discuss the state of the Watch as a platform, both as users, and from a development perspective. Also, managing an app’s colors, getting started with freelancing, and NSOperations.

Sponsored by Chargeasap: Get a special preorder deal on the new 25,000 mAh Flash Pro Plus portable charger.

Sponsored by Pillow: Pillow is an all-in-one sleep tracking solution to help you get a better night’s sleep. Download it from the App Store today.

Stacktrace by 9to5Mac is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

Apple @ Work Podcast |

Apple @ Work by 9to5Mac is available on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, and via RSS for other podcast players.

Sponsored by Mosyle: Managing Apple devices at work shouldn’t be difficult. Mosyle makes it easy.

Subscribe to get all 9to5Mac’s stories delivered to your inbox daily. And to 9to5Toys for the best deals from around the web.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: