This week's top stories: Apple's fall roadmap, the latest iOS 15 beta changes, and more

By Chance Miller
9to5Mac
9to5Mac
 5 days ago
In this week’s top stories: Apple’s roadmap for this fall’s new hardware announcements, iOS 15 beta 6 brings more changes to Safari, Apple delays certain iOS 15 features, and more. Read on for all of this week’s top stories and more.

Apple’s roadmap

Bloomberg reported this week that Apple has quite a bit planned for its fall events this year. Mark Gurman reported that Apple will hold multiple events this fall to announce the iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, AirPods 3, a new iPad mini, new Apple Silicon Macs, and much more.

Read our full coverage of what to expect from Apple this fall right here.

iOS 15 beta 6 changes

iOS 15 beta testing continued this week with the release of the sixth beta to developers and public beta users. The latest iOS 15 beta includes continued changes to the controversial Safari redesign, reversing some of the changes made to the iPhone version of Safari. Apple explains:

The bottom tab bar has been redesigned to appear below page content. An option to show the address bar at the top is also available.

Apple delays SharePlay

The new iOS 15 beta also disables the SharePlay feature, with Apple saying the feature has been delayed and won’t be available until a future update to iOS 15 this fall. To allow developers to continue to test SharePlay integration with their applications in iOS 15, Apple is releasing a new SharePlay development profile.

We’re thrilled with the high level of enthusiasm we’ve seen from the developer community for SharePlay, and we can’t wait to bring it to users so that they can experience your apps with their friends and family in a whole new way.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.

iOS |

  • iOS 15 lets you turn off iPhone camera’s Night Mode feature (and keep it off)

iPhone |

  • Poll: Based on the rumors so far, are you planning to buy iPhone 13?

Apple Watch |

Apple TV and HomePod |

Mac and iPad |

Apps |

Apple Stores |

AAPL Company |

This week’s top videos |

  • New MagSafe Battery Pack Rant – Apple’s $99 Mistake?

9to5Mac Daily |

9to5Mac Happy Hour Podcast |

This week, Benjamin and Zac reflect on the design safari that was the iOS 15 beta period for Apple’s browser, as well as cover the features that won’t quite make the cut for the .0 release. Also, there are more Apple Watch Series 7 rumors, an update on Apple TV+ movie pipeline, and more.

Stacktrace Podcast |

Prompted by recent rumors around a redesigned Apple Watch, John and Rambo discuss the state of the Watch as a platform, both as users, and from a development perspective. Also, managing an app’s colors, getting started with freelancing, and NSOperations.

Apple @ Work Podcast |

9to5Mac

9to5Mac

