Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Watch Laura Jane Grace perform at Four Seasons Total Landscaping

By Rhian Daly
NME
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaura Jane Grace has performed at Four Seasons Total Landscaping, the site of a bizarre press conference from the Trump campaign in the days after last year’s US presidential election. The Against Me! musician played a 16-song set at the Philadelphia location yesterday (August 21) ahead of shows at the...

www.nme.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music#The Philadelphia Inquirer#Giants Stadium#Twitter#The Crucified Christ
Related
Musicwfpk.org

VIDEO: Watch The Killers perform on Kimmel

The Killers were the musical guests last Thursday on Jimmy Kimmel LIVE, which also featured guest host Sarah Silverman. The Killers performed “Runaway Horses” from their new album, Pressure Machine. While Phoebe Bridgers appears on the album cut, Erica Canales handled Bridgers‘ part for the Kimmel performance. Before an extensive...
Register Citizen

Eddie Vedder, Laura Jane Grace, Alice Cooper Tapped for Audible's 'Words + Music' Series

Eddie Vedder, Alice Cooper and Laura Jane Grace will partake in the fall slate of Audible’s ongoing music and storytelling series, Words + Music. Grace will kick things off September 2nd with Black Me Out, in which she’ll reflect on her life, rise to fame in Against Me!, and the challenges she’s faced navigating the music industry as a trans woman. Black Me Out will also feature new interpretations of some of Grace’s most personal and political songs. (An excerpt from Black Me Out is available below.)
Posted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert’: Review

It’s fitting that We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert turned into a prolonged and losing battle with the elements. Halfway through the would-be five-hour musical event, as Barry Manilow sang “I Can’t Smile Without You,” a disembodied voice urged the thousands of people gathered on Central Park’s Great Lawn to leave. A severe thunderstorm — brought on by Hurricane Henri — was approaching, and everyone needed to seek shelter elsewhere. For now, the show would not go on. I guess that is to be expected for a concert born of a fantasy about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and burdened by an...
Musicwfpk.org

Patti Smith drops surprise live release

Patti Smith returned to Electric Lady studios– where she recorded her stellar debut album Horses in 1975– to record a new live EP that has just been released!. Live at Electric Lady is part of an ongoing Spotify series at the storied studio, of which Smith said:. “We are very...
MusicBillboard

'Talkin’ Jive' (And Fatherhood) With Drummer Matt Sorum

Drummer Matt Sorum and his wife, fashion designer Ace Harper, became first-time parents when their daughter, Lou Ellington Sorum, was born on June 11, and he seems thrilled with his new role of doting dad: “We’re nesting with her,” he says, calling from his family’s summer home in Santa Barbara, Calif. “She’s growing like a weed and becoming a cool little human.”
MusicStereogum

Hear Angel Olsen Cover OMD & Alphaville On New ’80s Covers EP

Last month, Angel Olsen announced that she had recorded an EP of ’80s covers called Aisles. So far, we’ve heard her takes on Laura Branigan, Men Without Hats, and Billy Idol. Today, the EP is out in full, which means we get to hear her covers of Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark’s “If You Leave” and Alphaville’s “Forever Young.”
MusicPITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

'Ultimate drummer': Stars react to Charlie Watts' death

The death of Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts drew swift reaction, including from rock ‘n’ roll royalty including Elton John and Paul McCartney. The word “great” was among the superlatives used to describe Watts, who was a mainstay of the Stones. Here are responses to the 80-year-old Watts’ death Tuesday...
Posted by
Rolling Stone

Christian Lee Hutson, Julia Jacklin’s Shania Twain Cover Does Impress Me Much

It’s impossible to forget Shania Twain’s video for “You’re Still the One,” where she strolls down the beach in a hazy blue light under a full moon (don’t confuse it with “Forever and for Always” — that’s a different beach vibe). The song is one of the many, many singles from 1997’s Come On Over, her biggest album that now hits millennials with pangs of nostalgia. Case in point: Christian Lee Hutson just dropped a cover of “You’re Still the One” with Julia Jacklin, and it’s excellent. The track is off the third volume of Hutson’s The Version Suicides. Despite the...
Your EDM

Lady Gaga & Elton John To Release “Hardcore Drum and Bass” Track

Lady Gaga released her sixth studio album, Chromatica, in May last year, bringing in a large assortment of dance music artists to produce or write on the tracks. And though Elton John isn’t a dance music artist by any means, the two seem to want to continue in that spirit with a rework of “Sine From Above,” their collaboration from the album.
thebluegrasssituation.com

WATCH: Grace Morrison, “Small Town Lament”

In Their Words: “I’ve always wanted to write an audience participation song. My favorite live moments are the ones when the audience and performer sort of ‘become one,’ and for the most part that tends to happen for me when I’m performing traditional tunes (‘Loch Lomond’ is a favorite, but hell ‘Whiskey in the Jar’ can spark some magic too). Those songs speak to the eternal — the parts of the human condition that never change. So my intention when I sat down to write what became ‘Small Town Lament’ was to create a melody and lyric that would be simple enough to teach an audience on a lark, but poignant enough to make people think, ‘Yes, that describes my life.’ We haven’t gotten far enough back into normalcy for me to really try out the sing-along portion of the song, but I can tell you that EVERYBODY seems to know that bittersweet small town feeling. Gossip… community…rumors… home.” — Grace Morrison.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

Hear DAVE MUSTAINE's Voice On JOHN 5's New Song 'Que Pasa'

During his current solo tour, former MARILYN MANSON and current ROB ZOMBIE guitarist is performing a new song called "Que Pasa". The track, which will be included on John's next studio album, "Sinner", features a guest appearance by MEGADETH leader Dave Mustaine. Regarding how Mustaine came to be involved with...
MusicSFGate

Christina Aguilera, Caroline Polachek to Play LadyLand Festival

Christina Aguilera and Caroline Polachek are set to play the third LadyLand festival in Brooklyn, which will take place September 11th at Brooklyn Mirage. LadyLand was launched in 2018 and is organized by the promoter Ladyfag. The one-day event will boast a mix of musical acts, drag shows, DJ sets,...
Register Citizen

'The Breakdown': Clairo, Jack Antonoff Dive Into 'Amoeba' at Electric Lady Studios

Clairo describes the viral success that followed her video “Pretty Girl” as the “googly-eyed, deer-in-headlights,” years of her career. “I was so desperate for validation in the beginning,” she told Rolling Stone in her recent cover story. “I just really wanted to be liked.”. Claire Cottrill reflected on that period...
MusicNME

Ian Brown shares six-minute film to accompany ‘Truth And Rights’ cover

Ian Brown has debuted a new music video to accompany his cover of Johnny Osbourne’s ‘Truths & Rights’, which arrived earlier this year. The video, which is directed by filmmaker Scully, sees the Stone Roses frontman’s vocals being played over six minutes of footage from A Touch of Zen – the 1971 movie from Chinese filmmaker King Hu.

Comments / 1

Community Policy