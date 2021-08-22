Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

WATCH: Kentucky Racehorse Bucks Off Rider, Takes Off Down Highway for 30 Minutes

By Matthew Wilson
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22oAVM_0bZbUXlv00

A Kentucky racehorse went bucking wild on the highway. Rather than competing in its race, the animal made a burst for freedom out on the black tar. It’s certainly the wildest police chase that you’ll see all day and fortunately, someone had the where for all to record it.

Bold and Bossy certainly lived up to her name when the racehorse escaped the racetrack and took gallop onto the highway. The racehorse is two years old, perhaps youth explaining its reckless behavior. Fortunately, the highway remained wreckless for the day with the local sheriff pursuing the animal.

The racehorse was supposed to race at Ellis Park racetrack on Saturday. But instead, she ended up running down U.S. 41 and I-69 near Henderson, Kentucky. Bold and Bossy quickly became a bit of a viral sensation online. Multiple people recorded and took notice of the animal.

So what happened? Well, rider Miguel Mena planned to race Bold and Bossy on the track that day. But the racehorse had other plans. Before they could even get to the starting gate, the horse bucked Mena and knocked him to the ground.

The horse then took into a full gallop away from the intended gallop and off the property. Several trainers chased after the horse. But it took police intervention to help the situation. Police pursued after the racehorse from a safe distance until she could be reined in.

“Thank God for all the people who jumped in to go find her, because she left town,” the horse’s owner and trainer Michael Ann Ewing told the Associated Press, via New York Post.

Racehorse is Slightly Injured

But the situation wasn’t all high-speed pursuit and horse puns. Unfortunately, the Kentucky owner reported that Bold and Bossy ended up with a slight injury. Apparently, the horse ended up injury its leg during its run on the highway. The owner said that the racehorse lost two of its shoes and experienced dehydration cramps. This caused a minor injury.

According to a trainer on the scene Jack Hancock, the horse’s attire made catching her a “little worse” at the time. Bold and Bossy wore a saddle and also vision-restricting blinders as well.

“I’ve been here all my life and I’ve never seen one to do a run like this, not that far and not that much highway,” Hancock told USA Today.

Currently, the clip has circulated in several places online of the racehorse’s hot pursuit. Thankfully, Bold and Bossy is now back with her trainer and is relatively unharmed. An out-of-control horse on the interstate could have been deadly for the animal but also for the drivers as well. The situation ultimately ended in the best way that it could.

Comments / 4

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

183K+
Followers
19K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse#Race#Bucks#The Associated Press#New York Post#Usa Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
AnimalsPosted by
The Spun

Video Of Kentucky Racehorse’s Wild Escape Is Going Viral

Video of a Kentucky racehorse’s wild escape onto the highway is going viral on social media this weekend. Earlier this weekend, a video of a Kentucky racehorse sprinting along the highway went viral on social media. The racehorse, Bold and Bossy, reportedly escaped a Kentucky race track and made it...
AnimalsPosted by
The Spun

Look: Racehorse Reportedly Bucked Its Rider, Escaped The Track

Those driving along US-41 in Kentucky spotted a racehorse – yes a racehorse – galloping in the right lane of the highway on Saturday afternoon. According to reports, the racehorse bucked its rider at Ellis Park and escaped the track. The horse eventually found its way to Evansville Water Department where a team eventually rescued him.
AnimalsPosted by
UPI News

Racehorse escapes for highway run, survives barn fire

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- A horse preparing for her first race in Kentucky escaped for a 30-minute run on the highway -- and survived a barn fire just hours later. Horse trainer Michael Ann Ewing said the equine, Bold and Bossy, was preparing for her first-ever race at Ellis Park in Henderson on Saturday when the horse in front of her started bucking, causing Bold and Bossy to fall and get back up without her rider, Miguel Mena.
Kentucky StateLexington Herald-Leader

Filly Bold and Bossy hurt in barn fire after running on a Kentucky interstate

The racehorse captured on video running on an interstate Saturday was injured in a barn fire the next day, according to multiple reports. Bold and Bossy, the female horse that bucked her jockey before a race Saturday, escaped Ellis Park in Henderson and wound up on I-69, was in the Ellis Park receiving barn when it burned down early Sunday morning, according to 14 News in Evansville, Indiana.
Animalsk105.com

Filly tosses jockey at Ellis Park, runs on highway for two miles

A 2-year-old filly was living up to her name when she got loose and ran onto the highway alongside cars before being apprehended Saturday. The filly, named Bold and Bossy and making her racing debut, got loose on the way to the starting gate at Ellis Park in Kentucky. Her jockey, Miguel Mena, was thrown off. The filly ran off the track and over a levee, heading for Hwy 41. Bold and Bossy kept running while trainers, police and deputies chased her in their vehicles.
AnimalsLexington Herald-Leader

Racehorse bucks jockey, escapes Ellis Park, takes a run in traffic

A racehorse bucked its rider and escaped Ellis Park Saturday afternoon, taking a run down a major highway before being captured, media outlets reported. Video posted on Twitter showed the #4 horse racing alongside traffic on the shoulder of the road. Another video, shared on Facebook by Cullen Stanley, showed the horse running toward vehicles that appeared to be stopped on a four-lane highway.
AnimalsPosted by
610 Sports Radio

WATCH: Horse escapes racetrack, runs loose on highway

A racehorse, which managed to escape a racetrack, was spotted running along a Kentucky highway and left many motorists baffled. The horse escaped Ellis Park and ultimately booked it on Highway 41, according to WEHT. Before the animal’s first-ever race, officials at Ellis Park confirmed that the horse “bucked” its...
Kentucky Statefoxlexington.com

Invasive armyworms taking over central Kentucky yards

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56/WKYT) – While armyworms originate in the deep south, they are often times seen in Kentucky each year. However, entomologists said they’ve received more reports of them than usual. “It seems more widespread. We’ve heard from colleagues down south that this is the worst fall armyworm they’ve...
Vanderburgh County, INFox 19

Race horse safe after escaping Ellis Park

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s not something you see every day - a race horse running down the highway. Ellis Park officials say around the time of Saturday’s first race, the 2-year-old filly “Bold and Bossy” bucked her jockey and bolted from the race park, before taking off down the road.

Comments / 4

Community Policy