Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

‘Last Man Standing’ Star Molly McCook Teases New Role With Hilarious Mustache Photo

By Leanne Stahulak
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24V3pw_0bZbURTZ00

It looks like “Last Man Standing” star Molly McCook is getting in character for her next big role. Or, maybe she just has a lot of free time in the makeup tent.

McCook wrapped up her role as Mandy Baxter-Anderson on the final season of “Last Man Standing” in May. She played the middle daughter of Tim Allen’s Mike Baxter for three seasons, taking over for Molly Ephraim. McCook portrayed the fashion-centric, social butterfly-esque Mandy to perfection.

But we haven’t seen much on the career front from McCook until now. If anything, she seems to really be enjoying the time off, taking vacations and traveling all over. Her summer Instagram posts inspired some serious FOMO, featuring trips to Disney World, the Catskill Mountains in New York, and Utah mountain resorts.

But last week, the “Last Man Standing” star took to Instagram to show off an interesting styling choice for an upcoming film. In her caption, she wrote, “Can’t wait for you guys to see this movie.”

People had some interesting thoughts about what, exactly, this movie might be. And why it would require McCook to wear a funky (but surprisingly elegant?) mustache.

But what really stirred up some intrigue was who the “Last Man Standing” star tagged in the photo. Director Ryan Little was tagged and made several comments on the post, most jokingly.

“You look camera ready. Let’s ROLL PEOPLE,” he wrote in one comment.

In another, he responded to actress Shelly Townsend, who said, “That mustache was making the rounds.”

“Yes. Indeed it did,” Little replied.

So, from the sound of it, Little, McCook, and Townsend must all be working on the same set. What that project is, we’re not sure. But no doubt it’ll be incredible with the “Last Man Standing” actress involved.

‘Last Man Standing’ Star Molly McCook Takes Stunning Vacation Pics

Earlier today, Molly McCook shared yet another breathtaking series of photos from what looks like a gorgeous vacation. This time, she visited the Catskill Mountains in New York.

And she didn’t go alone. Per the first pic in the slideshow, McCook’s adorable dog joined her on the trip, taking some tennis lessons from the actress. We also see her husband, John Krause, in a few of the photos. He’s joined by “The Greatest Showman” actor Timothy Hughes. The three seem to be hanging out in a resort cabin of some kind, featuring tennis courts, basketball courts, and a disco ball.

McCook treated us to some incredible outdoor shots as well. We see a beautiful green forest in one pic, a field for playing fetch in another, and a heart-stopping sunset pic in one of the last ones. You can see them for yourself below.

Comments / 0

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

183K+
Followers
19K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Molly Ephraim
Person
Tim Allen
Person
Mike Baxter
Person
Ryan Little
Person
John Krause
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Last Man Standing#Teases#Mustache#Disney World#Little Mccook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
AnimalsPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Tom Selleck’s Daughter Hannah is ‘Bouncing Back’ in New Impressive Horseback Riding Clip

The daughter of Blue Bloods star Tom Selleck continues to impress us with her incredible horse-riding skills each passing day. That’s right — Hannah Selleck is a talented equestrian jumping athlete. It seems like almost every other day at this point the 32-year-old is posting videos of her training with her horses. It’s evident to anyone who followers her on social media that not only is she a hard worker, but also that she genuinely loves what she does. That’s work ethic and mentality probably can be attributed to her parents, Blue Bloods star Tom Selleck and actress Jillie Mack.
Moviessoapsindepth.com

All the Details on John McCook’s New Movie With His Daughter, Molly!

When the made-for-TV holiday movies start airing in November and December, be sure to look out for one titled Candy Coated Christmas because THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL icon John McCook will be appearing in the film alongside his real-life daughter, LAST MAN STANDING and GOOD TROUBLE actress Molly McCook!
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Big Sky’ Star Natalie Lind Has Fans Lighting Up Over Stunning New Photos

“Big Sky” star Natalie Lind posted a series of photos to her Instagram account. The photos caught the attention of her friends, family, and fans. Lind played Danielle Sullivan in the first season of the ABC crime thriller show. She was one of the kidnapping victims of Ronald Pergman. Danielle was alongside her sister Grace (Jade Pettyjohn) as well as Jerrie Kennedy (Jesse James Keitel), a sex worker and aspiring singer.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Last Man Standing’ Star Kaitlyn Dever Shares Stunning Robe Selfie

Actress Kaitlyn Dever, known most for her role in the sitcom ‘Last Man Standing’ is showing she’s fully come into her own in her latest Instagram post. The actress displayed a tasteful robe selfie in black and white, with just a hint of polka-dotted tights peeking out beneath her fluffy, white robe. Seeing that the actress has been enjoying her holiday abroad, it’s only fitting that she unwinds after a long day of touring.
MoviesMovieWeb

Moon Knight Location Photos Tease the Return of an MCU All-Star

Even when he is nothing more than an innocent bystander, it seems that Mark Ruffalo can't catch a break when it comes to spoilers, as an innocent enough looking fan photo with the actor has seemed to suggest that he is potentially going to be making an appearance in the upcoming Moon Knight series.
Designers & CollectionsHello Magazine

Sarah Ferguson dazzles in unbelievable princess wedding dress

Sarah, Duchess of York joined HELLO! for an exclusive interview and photoshoot in the beautiful grounds of luxury hotel Coworth Park in Berkshire with photographer David Venni. The proud mother to Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice wore a selection of stunning looks for the shoot, styled by Gayle Rinkoff, however,...
CelebritiesPopculture

Beloved Soap Opera Actress Dies at 82

One of Mexico's most beloved and renowned telenovela stars, Lilia Aragón, has died at 82 from undisclosed causes. In a statement shared by the National Association of Actors on Monday, Aragón, who starred in hit soaps like Angelitos Negros, Cuna de Lobos, and Rosa Salvaje, was a revered icon in the industry by fans and colleagues. "The National Association of Actors deeply regrets the death of our colleague Lilia Aragón del Rivero, who was General Secretary of our union during the 2006-2010 period," the association issued in Spanish via their Twitter. "Our sincere condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace."
arcamax.com

Olympic cyclist Olivia Podmore dies at the age of 24

New Zealand Olympic athlete Olivia Podmore has died at the age of 24. The racing cyclist who competed for her country at the Rio 2016 Games and at the 2018 Commonwealth Games tragically passed away shortly after posting a message on Instagram where she spoke about the "struggle" of sport and the "feeling when you lose".
Celebritieswomansday.com

Dylan Dreyer Fans Are Thrilled After the 'Today' Star Announces a Big Update

Dylan Dreyer is ready for her next big move. In March, the Today show coanchor excitedly announced that she wrote a children’s picture book entitled Misty the Cloud: A Very Stormy Day about “a little cloud with very big feelings.” The NBC News meteorologist shared that she and her husband, Brian Fichera, have been working on this "passion project" for the past decade together. The mother of two (with another one on the way!) also revealed at the time that Misty the Cloud would be hitting bookshelves this fall on September 14.
Moviespurewow.com

This Intense Sandra Bullock Thriller Just Hit Netflix’s Top 10 List & It’s Totally Worth the Watch

This must-watch Sandra Bullock flick, The Net, is suddenly back on our radar, and you won’t hear us complaining. The film has been around for quite some time, as it originally hit theaters in 1995. Well, it was recently added to Netflix, and it’s already claimed a spot on the streaming service’s list of top-rated movies behind Vivo, Aftermath, The Vault, The Losers, Major Payne and The Swarm.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Al Roker shares bittersweet message involving his daughter

Al Roker has three children who he is incredibly close to which is why saying goodbye to them is so hard. The Today show weatherman surprised fans on Saturday when he revealed his youngest daughter, Leila, had jetted to Tokyo to also report on the Olympics. While he was ecstatic...
CelebritiesPopculture

'NCIS' Star Reveals Pregnancy, Baby Bump in New Photo

NCIS alum Emily Wickersham has revealed big pregnancy news, sharing that she is expecting a son and posting a sweet baby bump photo on Instagram. In the image, the actress is seen standing at the other end of a pool while donning a black two-piece swimsuit and showing off her pregnant belly. In the post caption, Wickersham wrote. "My mom taking a photo of a future mom with a baby boy on the way!"

Comments / 0

Community Policy