Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Morgan Wallen Returns to Country Music Airwaves With Single ‘Sand in My Boots’

By Clayton Edwards
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VyAtr_0bZbUMJA00

Morgan Wallen found himself in hot water with the music industry earlier this year. As a result, his music largely disappeared from the airwaves and he took some time away from the public eye. However, Wallen started slowly working his way back into the spotlight last month.

In late July, he sat down with Michael Strahan on Good Morning America to talk about his personal growth. A couple of days later, he teased a new song on his Instagram account. Then, he joined Luke Bryan on stage at Bridgestone Arena. Now, his first official single upon his return is hitting the country music radio stations.

According to Billboard, Big Loud Records is dropping “Sand in My Boots,” to country radio. The single is the opening track from his record-breaking album Dangerous which hit shelves in January.

According to many online resources, the single won’t officially drop until August 23. However, it is already making waves on the charts. It currently sits at number 5 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and number thirty-nine on the publication’s Country Airplay chart.

“Sand in My Boots,” marks Morgan Wallen’s official return to country radio after a seven-month ban. However, some country stations started slowly adding his music back into rotation earlier in the summer. Billboard reported that stations added “Whiskey Glasses,” and “Sand in My Boots,” to their playlists as early as June.

Morgan Wallen is currently receiving the most radio support in his hometown of East Tennessee. The Knoxville native’s new single is in heavy rotation on Johnson City, Tennessee’s WXBQ as well as Knoxville’s WCYO. However, a total of 29 of the 149 country radio stations that report to the Country Airplay chart are already playing Wallen’s latest single.

A Look at Morgan Wallen’s Latest Single

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7pnlOJl1m78

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Morgan Wallen – Sand In My Boots (Official Lyric Video) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7pnlOJl1m78)

Morgan Wallen’s latest single has a powerhouse writing team behind it. Ashley Gorley, HARDY, and Josh Osborne joined forces to co-pen the track. Each of them has several chart-toppers under their belts. It looks like “Sand in My Boots,” will be another one, given a little time.

Lyrically, the song tells the age-old story of a country boy on vacation meeting a girl on the beach, falling for her, and then going home without her. The chorus laments the fact that the protagonist didn’t bring the girl back with him. The only thing he brought back from the beach was the sand in his Red Wing boots.

Sonically, “Sand in My Boots,” is built on the same solid foundation as many sad country songs before it. For the most part, keys and a softly crying steel guitar fill the air not taken up by Morgan Wallen’s vocals. However, some understated drums and guitars do weave their way in later in the tune.

Comments / 0

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

183K+
Followers
19K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Morgan Wallen
Person
Luke Bryan
Person
Ashley Gorley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Country Radio#Country Airplay#Music Radio#Good Morning America#Bridgestone Arena#Big Loud Records#Wxbq#Wcyo#Javascript
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
MusicPosted by
Outsider.com

Garth Brooks Joins Midland on Debut Podcast Episode ‘Set It Straight: Myths & Legends’

If you’re going to start a podcast about country music, having Garth Brooks join you on your very first episode will definitely get you off to a really great start. That’s just what the country music trio Midland did on Friday, Aug. 27. The podcast is titled is “Set It Straight: Myths and Legends.” It is available on Amazon Music. The group shared information about the inaugural episode on Twitter.
MusicPeople

Keith Urban Returns to the Stage After 18 Months Thanks to ACM Party for a Cause: 'Real People!'

The Aussie superstar joined Old Dominion, Maren Morris, Sam Hunt, Lee Brice, Carly Pearce and more for a night of greatest hits and brand-new music. Over the past couple of months, the top country acts have been making their way back to the live stage, but Keith Urban has been notably absent — until Tuesday night in Nashville. And the 53-year-old hitmaker made sure his entrance was a memorable one.
MusicPosted by
The Boot

Ray Fulcher Drops the Effortless ‘Girl in It’ [Listen]

Ray Fulcher's precise, concise songwriting shines during "Girl in It," his debut single on Black River Entertainment. The uptempo country observation is radio-ready, which should surprise no one, given his resume. Songs that praise a woman's worth in this world are hardly rare in country music. Longtime fans of the...
MusicKBOE Radio

THIS DAY IN COUNTRY MUSIC HISTORY

Today in 1988, Willie Nelson became the first artist ever to have an album spend 10 years on the Billboard country chart as “Stardust” logs its 520th. Today in 1991, Brooks & Dunn’s album, “Brand New Man,” was released. Today in 1996, the Statler Brothers’ Gospel Favorites album was certified...
MusicPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Morgan Wallen Tries to Uncancel Himself With Radio Comeback

Country singer Morgan Wallen, who was the subject of controversy this year after he repeatedly admitted to using the n-word, seems to have quietly re-inserted himself into the public sphere. Wallen’s label, Big Loud, sent his song “Sand in My Boots,” the opening track to his 2021 record Dangerous: The Double Album, to country radio recently. Most radio stations banned Wallen’s music after his February admission to using the racial slur, effectively blocking him from a large source of chart qualifications. The song, while only playing on a fraction of radio stations, is gaining the most traction in Wallen’s home state of Tennessee.
Nashville, TNlightning100.com

Music Business Radio: Nashville Is Not Just Country Music

Thalia “Muziqueen” Ewing and Jamila “Mimi” McCarley join us for MBR this week. These two powerhouse women founded the organization Nashville Is Not Just Country Music (NINJCM), with a mission to create a community that cultivates diversity, supports urban music creatives and professionals, and provides access to resources, opportunities and education—all leading to economic stability and growth. They’ll discuss the exciting strides they are making to help show the world that Nashville is the all-inclusive Music City!
Boiling Springs, NCgardner-webb.edu

Country Music Performer Jon Langston Returns to Present Concert at GWU

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C.—Since leaving the campus of Gardner-Webb University seven years ago, Jon Langston, a native of Loganville, Ga., has played sold out shows across the country and logged over 500 million streams. On Sept. 18, Langston is returning to perform at GWU, the place where he wrote “Forever Girl,” the song that launched his career.
Sutherlin, ORNRToday.com

Sutherlin Country Music concert returns Saturday

Local, regional and national country acts will take the stage Saturday when the Sutherlin Country Music Concert returns. The event began in 2019 by the Sutherlin Area Chamber of Commerce and boasted both an opening act and regional artist Ben Rue. Last year’s event, like so many others across the globe, was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year organizers have stepped it up, extending the concert to three acts and incorporating local and regional vendors.
Musicwbwn.com

Dylan Scott Almost Ignored Luke Bryan Tour Call

Dylan Scott is having a pretty good summer. However, he almost ignored the call to join Luke Bryan on tour. Dylan scored his second career chart topper with his song “Nobody” to start last June. He’s also been enjoying life on the road as part of the Luke Bryan “Proud To Be Right Here Tour.” Dylan shares that because of a bad day he was having he almost did not answer the call to join the tour.
Musicwivr1017.com

Dan + Shay Proud To Spread Country Music Overseas

Dan + Shay were among the honorees at last night's (Wednesday, August 25th) ACM Honors event which took place at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. The duo received the ACM Jim Reeves International Award, which honors “outstanding contributions to the acceptance of country music throughout the world.”. After accepting their...
Musicwkml.com

Stars & Guitars 2021 Artist: Carly Pearce

Stars & Guitars is back and better than ever in 2021, with an amazing group of artists. Today’s featured artist is Carly Pearce! She joins Tenille Arts, Drew Parker, Clay Walker, Matt Stell and Scotty McCreery as our incredible 2021 lineup! Let’s take a look at Carly!. Carly Pearce at...
MusicPosted by
Outsider.com

Ashley McBryde Brings Out Eric Church for Surprise ‘Midnight Rider’ Cover at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium

Ashley McBryde is currently on the road. She’ll be traveling all around the country in the coming months. However, she’s currently in the middle of a three-night engagement at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. McBryde kicked off her stint at the Mother Church on Thursday, August 27 with a massive set full of fan favorites and a few new tunes. The “Martha Divine,” singer even managed to work in at least one cover.
Musicsoundslikenashville.com

Ryan Hurd Announces Details Behind Debut Album, ‘Pelago’

Rising star Ryan Hurd has announced the details behind his full-length album debut, setting October 15 for the release of a set titled, Pelago. Named after Hurd’s upbringing on the shores of Lake Michigan, Pelago was produced with the singer-songwriter’s childhood friend and longtime creative partner, Aaron Eshuis (with further contributions from Jesse Frasure and Teddy Reimer), and arrives while Hurd is building some serious momentum.
MusicKBOE Radio

STARS PAY TRIBUTE TO CHARLEY PRIDE ON “CMT GIANTS” SPECIAL

Some of today’s biggest country stars came out to celebrate the late Charley Pride on last night’s special, “CMT GIANTS: Charley Pride,” with the show jam-packed with great performances, as well as remembrances of the performing great, who died in December. The night kicked off with Mickey Guyton talking about...

Comments / 0

Community Policy