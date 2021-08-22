‘CSI: Vegas’ Star William Petersen Taken to Hospital After Accident on Set

William Petersen, who is known for his role as Gil Grissom on the CBS drama series “CSI: Vegas,” was just taken to the hospital after a situation that happened on set.

The actor was working on set in L.A. for the show. Petersen started to feel ill and let the director know about his situation. An ambulance was called for him and he was brought to a nearby facility.

According to TMZ, the seriousness of the situation did warrant a call. The ride in the ambulance to the hospital was done to be safe rather than sorry.

It’s unclear exactly what went on during the “CSI: Vegas” workday. However, William Petersen had been working pretty much nonstop for the past 12 weeks. It’s likely that his illness was caused by exhaustion or overexertion due to the very rigorous filming process.

He is now out of the hospital and appears to be doing better. The actor will likely also return to set and continue filming the popular crime drama. Fans will see him back in his role for the first time in five years.

More Information on Upcoming ‘CSI: Vegas’ Series

“CSI: Vegas” is a spinoff of the long-running original series. It is actually going to be the fifth series to exist in the “CSI” universe. Popular character Sara Sidle, played by Jorja Fox, will also appear in the upcoming series. It is set to release on October 6, 2021.

Also appearing in the series is Wallace Langham reprising his role alongside newbies Paula Newsome, Matt Lauria, Mel Rodriguez, and Mandeep Dhillon. Paul Guilfoyle is going to guest star in the first two episodes as his character Jim Brass.

The new “CSI” series will be full of drama and crime, just like the ones that came before.

The new Las Vegas team will be … “facing an existential threat that could bring down the Crime Lab, a brilliant team of forensic investigators must welcome back old friends and deploy new techniques to preserve and serve justice in Sin City,” according to Deadline.

It’s been a while since “CSI” was on our TVs. Five years to be exact. The question a lot of fans seem to be asking is — will it be worth the wait?

CBS Studios Twitter account shared a sneak peek at what’s in store on “CBS: Vegas.” The team of investigators appears to be working hard in Sin City to show that “Truth doesn’t lie.”

The last we saw Gil it was all rather complicated. He had a rocky relationship with Sara over the years, which included them getting a divorce. However, the last time we saw the couple they were sailing off into the ocean together. He was going to pursue a career as a wildlife advocate instead. Now that they are written back into the “CSI” world, it’ll be interesting what brings them to Las Vegas, to begin with.