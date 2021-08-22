Cancel
Saint Mary's County, MD

Flood Warning issued for St. Marys by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-22 14:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: St. Marys The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Flood Warning for Southeastern St. Marys County in southern Maryland * Until 415 PM EDT. * At 214 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Lexington Park... Piney Point Tall Timbers... Saint Marys River Saint Marys City... White Point Beach Saint Inigoes Creek... California Valley Lee... Great Mills Callaway... Drayden Park Hall... Redgate Saint Inigoes... Dameron Ridge This includes the following Flood Prone Roads: Adkins Road along The Saint Marys River Point Lookout Road near Saint Marys River Boothe Farm Lane Flat Iron Road along The Saint Marys River Goddard Road along The Saint Marys River Piney Point Road near Johns Creek Montgomery Lane Western Branch Road Indian Bridge Rd near Onion Fields Lane Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area.

Dameron, MD
Maryland State
Lexington Park, MD
Saint Mary's County, MD
