Bronx, NY

Flash Flood Warning issued for Bronx, Kings, New York, Queens, Richmond, Rockland by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-22 14:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Bronx; Kings; New York; Queens; Richmond; Rockland; Westchester The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Bergen County in northeastern New Jersey Essex County in northeastern New Jersey Hudson County in northeastern New Jersey Eastern Passaic County in northeastern New Jersey Union County in northeastern New Jersey Bronx County in southeastern New York Kings (Brooklyn) County in southeastern New York New York (Manhattan) County in southeastern New York Queens County in southeastern New York Richmond (Staten Island) County in southeastern New York Rockland County in southeastern New York Westchester County in southeastern New York * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 244 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is expected. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Newark, Jersey City, Yonkers, Paterson, Elizabeth, Flatbush, New Rochelle, Flushing, Passaic, Bayonne, White Plains, Wayne, Mott Haven, Hoboken, Bloomfield, East Tremont, Hackensack, Linden, New City and Orange. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov

