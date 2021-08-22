Mount Pleasant Towne Centre Expands Retail Line-Up with Little Palmetto Pearl
Mount Pleasant Towne Centre on Friday announced that Little Palmetto Pearl, a children’s apparel retailer, will open this fall. Local Charleston residents, Neil and Nicole O’Hara, are the proprietors of the first signature store in South Carolina and fourth overall from The Beaufort Bonnet Company, known for its hallmark bonnet that originated from a generations-old pattern just down the coast in Beaufort.holycitysinner.com
