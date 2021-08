My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission is getting ready for its big premiere in Japan this week! While Kohei Horikoshi's original manga franchise is currently enjoying the fifth season of its TV anime series (and rounding out its second cour in just a few more weeks), but the franchise will be branching out with its third feature film very soon in Japan. This new film will see Izuku Midoriya, Shoto Todoroki, and Katsuki Bakugo work together with pro heroes from around the world to take on one of the biggest villain threats in the franchise yet.