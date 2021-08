Duke and Wake would decide to put all their money in Basketball and not decide to keep up the fb arms race against the SEC. Basically still a full Acc member without football. Army and Navy bring a national following and lots more compelling games then Wake and Duke. ALL northern games would do well. Great Academics , Traditions and non revenue sports content for the Acc network. Army Navy game is also huge. Plus they would take a smaller share. This is if all conferences go to 16. 16 will let you schedule very creatively.