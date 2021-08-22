Cancel
Ohio State

Coronavirus in Ohio update: State to release lastest COVID-19 case numbers

By NBC4 Staff
27 First News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health is scheduled to release the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state by 2 p.m. Sunday. As of Saturday, Aug. 21, a total of 1,178,792 (+3,452) cases has been reported since the start of the pandemic, leading to 64,186 (+125) hospitalizations and 8,675 (+12) ICU admissions. A total of 5,980,589 Ohioans — 51.16% of the state’s population — has started the vaccination process. That’s an increase of 11,919 from the previous day.

www.wkbn.com

Comments / 5

 

