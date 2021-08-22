Someone is attempting to build a real life Star Trek impulse engine

Hopefully, we all know how old we are. That’s because we have a precise idea of what a year means here on Earth. A full rotation of our planet around the Sun will last for exactly one year, or 365 days. But what happens if you’d be on another planet that’s positioned farther from our host star, and it revolves a lot slower? Yes, you’ve guessed it: you would have a different perception about the notion of a year. In other words, you would have a completely different age!