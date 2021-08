The Aston Martin V600 is a car we never thought would exist, not least because it arrived after the Vantage it was based on had been replaced. But that was forgotten somewhat when we learnt about it. See, with the GT12, Aston had pitched the Vantage as a 600hp GT3 rival, but it couldn't quite match the Porsche on track, and what turned out to be a really nice road car was undermined by the crummy paddleshift gearbox. Meanwhile, the Aston that could have the manual - the regular V12 Vantage S - was denied the GT12's additional power and edge. If only, somehow, the two could be combined...