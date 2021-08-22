Krystal Gets Jealous Seeing Jinyoung And Kim Jae In Together On “Police University”
There may be turbulence ahead for Krystal and Jinyoung’s budding romance on “Police University”!. “Police University” is a new KBS drama about the chaotic investigation that ensues when a professor at an elite police university teams up with his students—one of whom is a genius hacker. B1A4’s Jinyoung and f(x)’s Krystal star as university students Kang Sun Ho and Oh Kang Hee, while Cha Tae Hyun stars as passionate detective-turned-professor Yoo Dong Man.www.soompi.com
