Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Krystal Gets Jealous Seeing Jinyoung And Kim Jae In Together On “Police University”

By E. Cha
Soompi
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere may be turbulence ahead for Krystal and Jinyoung’s budding romance on “Police University”!. “Police University” is a new KBS drama about the chaotic investigation that ensues when a professor at an elite police university teams up with his students—one of whom is a genius hacker. B1A4’s Jinyoung and f(x)’s Krystal star as university students Kang Sun Ho and Oh Kang Hee, while Cha Tae Hyun stars as passionate detective-turned-professor Yoo Dong Man.

www.soompi.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cha Tae Hyun
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Hackers#Flutter#Police University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
WorldSoompi

Kim Jae Kyung On The Ending Of “The Devil Judge,” Sharing Concerns With Co-Star GOT7’s Jinyoung, And More

Kim Jae Kyung recently shared her thoughts on the conclusion of “The Devil Judge,” her co-stars, support from her Rainbow members, and more!. tvN’s “The Devil Judge” takes place in an alternate-universe dystopian Korea where the entire nation participates in a live broadcast courtroom show. On August 22, the drama aired its finale to its highest ratings yet. Kim Jae Kyung played the role of Oh Jin Joo, who grew up in a poor family, but becomes an associate judge who loves her job.
WorldSoompi

Kim Min Jae And Park Gyu Young’s New Drama To Air In The Wednesday-Thursday Time Slot

Kim Min Jae and Park Gyu Young’s upcoming drama has confirmed its broadcast time slot!. The two actors are starring in the new KBS drama “Dal Li and Gamja-tang” (literal title), which is about the romance between a man who lacks schooling and book smarts but is extremely good at making a living and a woman who is intellectually polished and comes from an elite background but doesn’t know how to take care of herself.
EntertainmentSoompi

Jinyoung Is Thrown Into Fierce Survival Training In “Police University”

Jinyoung will face a new challenge in the next episode of KBS’s “Police University”!. “Police University” is a new drama about the chaotic investigation that ensues when a professor at an elite police university teams up with his students—one of whom is a genius hacker. B1A4’s Jinyoung and f(x)’s Krystal star as university students Kang Sun Ho and Oh Kang Hee, and Cha Tae Hyun stars as the passionate detective-turned-professor Yoo Dong Man.
EntertainmentSoompi

Jinyoung And Cha Tae Hyun Are Hot On Lee Jong Hyuk’s Trail In “Police University”

Get ready for an exciting chase to begin on KBS 2TV’s “Police University”!. “Police University” is a new KBS drama about the chaotic investigation that ensues when a professor at an elite police university teams up with his students—one of whom is a genius hacker. B1A4’s Jinyoung and f(x)‘s Krystal star as university students Kang Sun Ho and Oh Kang Hee, while Cha Tae Hyun stars as passionate detective-turned-professor Yoo Dong Man.
TV & VideosSoompi

Ji Sung Coolly Faces Kim Min Jung’s Threatening Attack In “The Devil Judge”

TvN’s “The Devil Judge” revealed new nail-biting stills ahead of tonight’s episode!. “The Devil Judge” is a drama set in an alternate-universe, dystopian version of Korea where the entire nation participates in a trial through a live broadcast courtroom show. Ji Sung stars as Kang Yo Han, a head judge with mysterious intentions: is he a hero of the people in a world filled with chaos, or is he a devil who wears the mask of the law?
MilitarySoompi

Jinyoung Expresses Gratitude To Krystal And Cha Tae Hyun For Helping Him Readjust To Filming After Military Discharge

In a recent interview and pictorial for @star1 magazine, B1A4’s Jinyoung talked about returning to acting after his military service. Jinyoung is currently starring in the new KBS drama “Police University,” which marks his first acting role in about two years. While he confessed to having been nervous about his first acting project following his military discharge, Jinyoung shared that his co-stars Cha Tae Hyun and f(x)’s Krystal had helped him get back into the swing of things in no time.
WorldSoompi

Lee Sang Yoon Is A Chaebol Born Under A Lucky Star In New Drama “One The Woman”

SBS has released the first stills of Lee Sang Yoon in the upcoming drama “One the Woman”!. “One the Woman” is a comedy drama about a corrupt prosecutor trying to regain her memories after getting amnesia and switching lives with a chaebol daughter-in-law who looks exactly like her. Honey Lee stars as both the prosecutor Jo Yeon Joo and the chaebol daughter-in-law Kang Mi Na. Lee Sang Yoon co-stars as Han Seung Wook, a chaebol heir who still has feelings for his first love.
WorldSoompi

Kim Min Jae And Park Gyu Young Couldn’t Be More Different In New Rom-Com Drama

KBS 2TV’s upcoming drama “Dali & Cocky Prince” has unveiled a cute poster of its two leads!. “Dali & Cocky Prince” is a new drama about the romance between Jin Mu Hak, a man who lacks schooling and book smarts, but is extremely resourceful and talented at making a living (played by Kim Min Jae), and Kim Dali, a woman who is intellectually polished and comes from an elite background, but doesn’t know how to take care of herself (played by Park Gyu Young).
TV & VideosSoompi

Kim Min Jung And GOT7’s Jinyoung Gear Up For The End Game In “The Devil Judge”

TvN’s “The Devil Judge” has released new stills ahead of the drama’s finale!. “The Devil Judge” is a drama set in an alternate-universe, dystopian version of Korea where the entire nation participates in a trial through a live broadcast courtroom show. Ji Sung stars as Kang Yo Han, a head judge with mysterious intentions: is he a hero of the people in a world filled with chaos, or is he a devil who wears the mask of the law?
WorldSoompi

Watch: Park Gyu Young Airs All Her Grievances About Kim Min Jae In Hilarious Teaser For New Rom-Com

KBS 2TV’s upcoming drama “Dali & Cocky Prince” revealed a new teaser!. “Dali & Cocky Prince” is a new drama about the romance between Jin Mu Hak (Kim Min Jae), a man who lacks schooling and book smarts but is extremely resourceful and talented at making a living, and Kim Dali (Park Gyu Young), a woman who is intellectually polished and comes from an elite background but doesn’t know how to take care of herself.
Celebritiesepicstream.com

Lee Min Ho Revelation: Suzy's Ex Details His Evil Character In Pachinko, Reveals His Creative Side

Kdrama & Kpop Editor Jastine has a degree in journalism and took classes in international law and business communication. Lee Min Ho has been hitting headlines lately due to his stunning and jaw-dropping endorsement photos for the French fashion house and luxury brand Louis Vuitton. Not only that because of the Boys Over Flowers star also graced the cover of Esquire Magazine and revealed some interesting details about his current hobby and upcoming series titled Pachinko.
MoviesSoompi

“Hospital Playlist 2” Defends Position As Most Buzzworthy Drama + GOT7’s Jinyoung And Ji Sung Top Actor Rankings

TvN’s “Hospital Playlist 2” continues to remain on the top as the most buzzworthy drama!. For the third consecutive week, “Hospital Playlist 2” placed No. 1 on Good Data Corporation’s weekly list of the dramas that generated the most buzz. The company determines each week’s rankings by collecting data from news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media about dramas that are either currently airing or set to air soon.
WorldSoompi

On Joo Wan Reveals Why He Was Surprised By “The Penthouse” Co-Stars Kim So Yeon And Uhm Ki Joon During Filming

On the latest episode of “My Little Old Boy,” “The Penthouse 3” star On Joo Wan dished on his experience working with Kim So Yeon and Uhm Ki Joon!. For the August 22 broadcast of the SBS variety show, actor On Joo Wan appeared as a special MC. Referring to Uhm Ki Joon’s previous guest appearance on the program, host Shin Dong Yup joked, “The Joo Dan Te that came last time was fake. He was a knockoff. Today, we have the real Joo Dan Te on the show.”
WorldSoompi

Gong Myung Dishes On His Chemistry With Kim Yoo Jung And Ahn Hyo Seop In Upcoming Drama “Lovers Of The Red Sky”

Gong Myung has shared his thoughts on his upcoming drama “Lovers of the Red Sky”!. Based on the novel of the same name by author Jung Eun Gwol, whose novels “Sungkyunkwan Scandal” and “The Moon Embracing the Sun” have also famously been adapted into hit dramas, “Lovers of the Red Sky” is a new SBS historical fantasy romance drama set in the Joseon era.

Comments / 0

Community Policy