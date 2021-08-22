Cancel
Kent City, MI

Kent City Athletic Weekly 8-23 — 8-28

By Admin
kentcityathletics.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are back, and in many ways, better than ever! Several of our teams have already started competition and the rest will get going this coming week with the start of a new school year. Construction on our turf field and track are closing in on completion and it is clear the positive impact it will have on our children for years to come. A sincere thank you to everyone who supported this initiative, Ward Memorial Field will be a flurry activity throughout the fall and again in the spring!

