FromSoftware, the developers known for their work on the Dark Souls games as well as the PlayStation exclusive Bloodborne, is reportedly working on yet another PlayStation exclusive. The first details on this supposed project were shared this week from a pair of insiders who claimed to have knowledge of the exclusive. Despite what some may expect from the new game, it’s supposedly not a sequel to Bloodborne. Neither Sony nor FromSoftware have confirmed any such projects at this time, however.