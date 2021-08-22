Patriots OC Josh McDaniels: Cam Newton 'certainly is the starter now'

Cam Newton appears to have the edge in the Patriots' quarterback competition. Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots' quarterback competition between Cam Newton and Mac Jones has escalated over the last several weeks, but the team still doesn't know who will start come Week 1.

However, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels told reporters Sunday that one quarterback currently has the edge over the other, but that doesn't mean he'll be the starter when the regular season begins next month.

Both Newton and Jones performed well in Thursday's 35-0 preseason victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. Newton completed eight of nine passes for 103 yards and one touchdown, while Jones completed 13 of 19 passes for 146 yards.

Although Jones has been impressive, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has reiterated time and time again this summer that Newton is the team's starting quarterback. It certainly makes sense, too. Why rush Jones, the 15th overall pick in this year's draft, when New England could take a more conservative approach and potentially name him the starter in 2022?

Jones' time will come if he continues to compete at a high level. For now, Newton appears to be the guy heading into his second season with the Patriots. Hopefully it goes better than his first year with the club, which was a massive disappointment.