Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Patriots OC Josh McDaniels: Cam Newton 'certainly is the starter now'

By Erin Walsh
Posted by 
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jybtz_0bZbPjEi00
Cam Newton appears to have the edge in the Patriots' quarterback competition. Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots' quarterback competition between Cam Newton and Mac Jones has escalated over the last several weeks, but the team still doesn't know who will start come Week 1.

However, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels told reporters Sunday that one quarterback currently has the edge over the other, but that doesn't mean he'll be the starter when the regular season begins next month.

Both Newton and Jones performed well in Thursday's 35-0 preseason victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. Newton completed eight of nine passes for 103 yards and one touchdown, while Jones completed 13 of 19 passes for 146 yards.

Although Jones has been impressive, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has reiterated time and time again this summer that Newton is the team's starting quarterback. It certainly makes sense, too. Why rush Jones, the 15th overall pick in this year's draft, when New England could take a more conservative approach and potentially name him the starter in 2022?

Jones' time will come if he continues to compete at a high level. For now, Newton appears to be the guy heading into his second season with the Patriots. Hopefully it goes better than his first year with the club, which was a massive disappointment.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Yardbarker

Yardbarker

19K+
Followers
27K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cam Newton
Person
Mac Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Philadelphia Eagles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLYardbarker

Will Browns QB Baker Mayfield Play vs. Falcons?

The Cleveland Browns conclude the preseason Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons at 8 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Will we see a QB show?. Teams, including the Falcons, have been very cautious with their starters in the first two weeks of the season, but Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is expected to see action Sunday.
NFLYardbarker

Raiders: What Happens in Vegas, Doesn’t Always Stay In Vegas

With the recent news of an attempted Khalil Mack trade, it appears the Las Vegas Raiders were ready to eat crow on the historic trade. This only emphasizes a recent trend of admitting fault. While you would rather not have to do this, it is encouraging. Showing growth. The art...
NFLYardbarker

Eight Broncos on the Cusp of Making the Broncos' 53-man Roster

While the Denver Broncos have named a starting quarterback, the team still has many players fighting for a roster spot. With the Broncos' final preseason game approaching on Saturday at home vs. the Los Angeles Rams, these bubble players are running out of opportunities. Multiple players are pushing for a...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Tua Tagovailoa Has Brutally Honest Message For Mac Jones

Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones have officially gone from teammates to rivals. The former is entering his second season with the Miami Dolphins, whereas the latter is entering his rookie year with the New England Patriots. With the regular season only two weeks away, Tagovailoa was asked about Jones’ rookie...
NFLPosted by
NESN

Mac Jones Cracked Up Patriots With ‘Spot-On’ Cam Newton Impression

FOXBORO, Mass. — And the New England Patriots training camp award for best actor goes to … quarterback Mac Jones. Jones, who’s competing with incumbent Cam Newton for the Patriots’ starting job as he enters his first NFL season, delivered what multiple teammates described as a perfect impersonation of Newton during a recent rookie skit.
NFLCBS Sports

Eagles' Jalen Hurts taken to hospital before preseason game, plus Antonio Brown punches a Titans player

The Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. I repeat, the Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. Welcome to the Pick Six newsletter where we usually talk about football, but we're opening with the Jeopardy! job. Now that the job is open again, the biggest winners in the country are the Lions, Vikings and Bears. I mean, let's be honest, Aaron Rodgers retiring and taking the Jeopardy! job is the only way one of those team will be able to win the NFC North this year. Basically, every Vikings, Lions and Bears fan in America should be writing letters to Sony and demanding that they hire Rodgers to take the job.
NFLBleacher Report

NFL Rumors: Latest Buzz on Cam Newton, Eagles' WR Trade Interest, More

There are only 15 days until the start of the 2021 NFL season. Training camp and the preseason are winding down, and before we know it, games that matter will be taking place. But the next two weeks will be an important time for the league's 32 teams. There's still one more week of preseason games to play, which could be useful in helping to determine which players on the roster bubble will make teams and which will be cut.
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Mac Jones or Cam Newton? Bill Belichick announces Patriots starting QB

Cam Newton has once again been named the New England Patriots’ starting quarterback. New England coach Bill Belichick referred to Newton as his starter when speaking to the press on Saturday. Belichick was first asked about evaluating the quarterback position. “We’ll take a look at the whole situation,” Belichick said....
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Names NFL’s Worst Quarterback Situation

Colin Cowherd doesn’t have too much faith in the New England Patriots‘ quarterback situation right now. The Patriots were one of five teams to take a quarterback in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, joining the Jaguars, Jets, 49ers and Bears. Three of the five have pretty solid quarterback situations. The Jaguars have Trevor Lawrence and Gardner Minshew. The 49ers have Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance. The Bears have Andy Dalton and Justin Fields. What about the Patriots?
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Patriots Insider Has 3-Word Reaction To Team’s Practice Today

Cam Newton is unable to rejoin the New England Patriots for a few days due to a “misunderstanding” about virus testing. But the Patriots had absolutely no problem going through practice without him – under the leadership of rookie Mac Jones. On Wednesday’s edition of ESPN’s Get Up, Patriots insider...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Skip Bayless Reveals Bold Prediction For The Patriots

Arguably the most publicized quarterback competition this summer has been Cam Newton–Mac Jones battle in New England. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has yet to announce a winner. Earlier today, Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless debated on FS1 who will earn the job. Sharpe thinks Newton will be the starter...
NFLYardbarker

Cam Newton posts cryptic message amid Mac Jones' Patriots debut

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton posted a cryptic message online amid rookie Mac Jones’ preseason debut. Newton and Jones are currently engaged in something of a battle for the starting quarterback spot. This past week, in the Patriots’ preseason game against the Washington Football Team, Newton amassed 49 yards...
NFLBleacher Report

Latest Win-Loss Predictions for Every NFL Team

While the NFL draft and free agency provided plenty of on-paper insight as to what teams might look like in 2021, real answers and concerns are being uncovered now that camps have started. The Green Bay Packers, for example, know they'll have quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Los Angeles Rams know...
Posted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Drew Bledsoe offers his take on Patriots quarterback battle

Quarterback play has been a hot-button issue surrounding the New England Patriots this training camp, and one former legend knows who he wants to see under center. Drew Bledsoe is no stranger to quarterback battles. Playing for the Patriots from 1993 to 2001, he held the position until Week 2 of the 2001 season. An injury forced him out of action, and led the way for Tom Brady’s emergence.
NFLallfans.co

What Is Cam Newton’s Net Worth? (Updated 2021)

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton has been in the NFL for over 10 years. In addition to his NFL salary, his celebrity endorsements have also boosted his lifetime earnings. He is a wealthy man by all standards and best known for his MVP years with the Carolina Panthers. But,...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Why Cam Newton Doesn't Have the Right Traits to Remain in the NFL Very Long

Colin Cowherd: “Sources in New England say there is a level of frustration internally with Cam Newton and it has opened the window for Mac Jones. New England wants this out there, you know why New England wants it out there? Because when they move off Cam, ‘Hey, we gave him a chance, COVID situation last year, COVID situation this year’, they’ll have a little protection and a little insurance so when they move off Cam players in the locker room and players around the league know. I’m not into the blame game but this stuff doesn’t happen to Russell Wilson, it doesn’t happen to Brady, and it doesn’t happen to Mahomes. We’ve all had a friend who struggles to get out of his own way, and sometimes Cam struggles to get out of his own way. I’ve been critical of Cam for years and said “I like my Presidents to be ‘presidential’ and I like my quarterbacks to be ‘quarterback-ial.’ Grown-up, adult, focused, self-reliant, self-motivated, coachable – forget all the athletic stuff, there are just certain traits that I’m looking for in my Presidents and my quarterbacks, and sometimes Cam is not always great with those. It’s led to eroding mechanics, lack of efficiency, inconsistency production, and week-to-week, half-to-half you don’t know what they get. The ‘rightest’ take I’ve ever had is that Cam and Russell Westbrook would age poorly and age quickly. Cam is 32 and feels like he’s inches from being out of the league. Russell Wilson is 32 and I feel like he just entered his prime. Russell Wilson has better ‘quarterback-ial’ traits. Maturity, constantly working on mechanics, and uber-focused. Russell Westbrook is 32, fourth team in four years, Steph Curry 33 and just signed a max contract and there was an argument to be made he should have been the Most Valuable Player. How you age depends a lot on your traits. When Westbrook and Cam were in their hyper-athletic primes, they would just blow through their inefficiencies, but as they have aged and dipped athletically now you just get their inefficiency. Leadership doesn’t erode and mechanics don’t have to erode. Cam has had a career not getting out of his own way sometimes. Mac Jones may have just gotten a terrific opportunity.” (Full Video Above)
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Cam Newton gets brutally honest on Patriots QB competition with Mac Jones

When the New England Patriots drafted Mac Jones in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, it sent a clear message that at some point, they would hand the keys to the car over to him to run the offense. While it may not be right out of the gates in 2021, the former Alabama national champion will certainly get his shot at some point in time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy