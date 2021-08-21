SpaceX Texas launch site Discussion and Updates - Thread 12

This thread is for discussion on the Closed End Launch Tube (CELT) concept that was studied by NASA in 2000. Seems like a really interesting concept that never really saw the light of day and I don't see much here about it either. See below for a general summary from the NASA study (also attached to this thread) with what the final form was expected to be. Really interested if anyone has additional sources about this concept or if there were other studies done on it that anyone knows about. Also I know this is similar to other horizontal launch systems (mass driver, space gun, StarTram, launch loop, Slingatron, etc) and it likely shares some of those systems pros and cons, but let me know what you think and how this might be differentiated from those designs.