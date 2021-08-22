Flood Advisory issued for Darlington, Dillon, Florence by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-22 14:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Darlington; Dillon; Florence FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 245 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHEASTERN DARLINGTON, SOUTHWESTERN DILLON, NORTHWESTERN FLORENCE AND SOUTHERN MARLBORO COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0