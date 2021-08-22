Flood Advisory issued for Orangeburg, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 14:33:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Orangeburg; Richland The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Calhoun County in central South Carolina Southern Lexington County in central South Carolina Northwestern Orangeburg County in central South Carolina South Central Richland County in central South Carolina * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 241 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Cayce, Red Bank, South Congaree, Pine Ridge, Gaston, SC State Farmer`s Market, Sandy Run, Swansea, Pelion, Gilbert, Summit, Woodford, Lexington Acres Pond, New Zion, Silver Lake, Peachtree Rock, Dixiana, Edmund, Lexington County Airport At Pelion and Red Bank Sports Complex. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. This includes the following highways Interstate 20 in South Carolina between mile markers 45 and 51. Interstate 77 between mile markers 0 and 4. Interstate 26 between mile markers 115 and 138.