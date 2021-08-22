Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lunenburg, Nottoway by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 14:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 757-899-2415, posting to the NWS Wakefield Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSWAKEFIELDVA. Target Area: Lunenburg; Nottoway The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Lunenburg County in south central Virginia Southwestern Nottoway County in south central Virginia * Until 330 PM EDT. * At 241 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Victoria, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include Victoria, Kenbridge, Lunenburg, Dundas, Gary, Irby, Wilburn, Loves Mill, Arvins Store, Murdocks, Nutbush, The Falls, Lafoon Corner, Oral Oaks and Rubermount. # # HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH