This week’s BMW Championship field is whittled down to the top 70 players in the FedEx Cup Playoff standings. World No. 1 Jon Rahm (13/2) was the leader or co-leader after the first three rounds last weekend at The Northern Trust, at which he led the field for both Stokes Gained: Approach and SG: Tee-To-Green, but carded bogeys on two of his last four holes Monday and dropped to third.