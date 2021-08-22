Cancel
Premier League

Lukaku marks Chelsea return with goal, Kane back for Spurs

By Associated Press
Fox News
Fox News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRomelu Lukaku and Harry Kane, two of the world's best strikers, were back in action in the Premier League on Sunday after some time away. Lukaku made the better impression. Making the first appearance of his second spell at Chelsea, the Belgium international marked his return to England's top division after a two-year absence by scoring one goal and playing a part in the other in a 2-0 win at Arsenal.

#Manchester City#England#Spurs#The Premier League#Arsenal#Molineux
