Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Wanda Jackson and Producer Joan Jett on the Rockabilly Queen's 'Encore' - and Whether It's Really the End of the Road

By A.D. Amorosi
Middletown Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore discussing country-rockabilly legend Wanda Jackson’s so-called final album, it’s best to clear up a few things. When most think of the last 20 years of Wanda Jackson’s career, and her return to secular music after a decade doing songs of praise, it is often more in consideration of the producers and collaborators who aided and abetted her mission to raise hell. The latest of these is the just-released “Encore,” produced by Joan Jett and Kenny Laguna and released on their Blackheart label in partnership with Nashville’s Big Machine.

www.middletownpress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lori Mckenna
Person
Will Hoge
Person
Joan Jett
Person
Luke Laird
Person
Elvis Costello
Person
Jack White
Person
Wanda Jackson
Person
Justin Townes Earle
Person
Willie Nelson
Person
Maren Morris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Business#Encore#Secular Music#Blackheart#Big Machine#Variety Preceding#Capitol#Grand Ole Opry#Big Al Downing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
WandaVision
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
MusicUSA Today

41 of the greatest singers in rock 'n' roll history

“Let the music do the talking,” as the lyrics go. However, it is usually the voice that sings the song that is the catalyst to great bands. So let’s take a look at some of the greatest to hold a mic in rock history. Bruce Springsteen. Bruce Springsteen’s songs and...
Musicnjarts.net

Bonnie Raitt: favorite songs from each album

As I’ve done before for Bob Dylan, Elvis Costello, Lou Reed and Stevie Wonder, I am currently sharing a song a day, on Facebook, from each Bonnie Raitt album in chronological order. I started with her self-titled 1971 debut album on Aug. 22, and should be done in just a few weeks (Raitt has not been as prolific as the artists I have previously done this for).
MusicPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Paul McCartney, Joan Jett, Elton John Remember Charlie Watts: “The Most Elegant and Dignified Drummer in Rock and Roll”

The death of Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts led to an outpouring of love and praise from fellow rock and roll greats, who remembered the musician for his unmatched talent. Joan Jett posted a throwback black-and-white photo of Watts with the caption, “Charlie Watts was the most elegant and dignified drummer in rock and roll. He played exactly what was needed – no more – no less. He is one of a kind.” Paul McCartney shared a video honoring Watts for his personality and talent. “So sad to hear about Charlie Watts, Stones drummer, dying. He was a lovely guy and I...
CelebritiesNME

Wanda Jackson – ‘Encore’ review: the First Lady of Rockabilly’s glorious victory lap

There are legends and there is the mighty Wanda Jackson. Born in 1937 in Oklahoma, the First Lady of Rockabilly has been shimmying her tassels and shaking her fringe since the early 1950s, scoring her first record deal with Decca when she was still at high school. Her early releases were inspired by Western Swing and the electrified kind of country music that was bumping out of Bakersville, but after touring with an up-and-coming singer called Elvis Presley, Wanda decided to dabble with rock’n’roll.
MusicNo Depression

Wanda Jackson Delivers Ovation-Worthy ‘Encore’

With her latest album, Encore, “Queen of Rockabilly,” Grammy Award-nominee, and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Wanda Jackson exits retirement — does an artist ever really retire? — adding another compelling project to her essential oeuvre, a succinct but enthralling capstone to six-plus decades spent in the music business.
MusicPosted by
Q107.5

Wanda Jackson, ‘Encore': Album Review

One listen to Wanda Jackson's 1956 Top 15 country hit "I Gotta Know" tells you everything you need to know about the rockabilly queen who taught Elvis Presley a thing or two during their brief time together as a couple: sweet one second, totally badass the next. Over the next...
MusicPosted by
newschain

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss reunite for another album

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss have reunited for another album more than a dozen years after their collaboration Raising Sand became a critical and commercial hit, earning six Grammy Awards. The 12-track Raise The Roof will be out on November 19 from Rounder Records and is a collection of covers,...
Musicstereoboard.com

Sturgill Simpson - The Ballad of Dood & Juanita (Album Review)

Sturgill Simpson’s not settling into a particular groove. Having broken through internationally via 2014’s ‘Metamodern Sounds in Country Music’, the Kentuckian switched gears for the big band memoir ‘A Sailor’s Guide to Earth’ (2016) before a left turn into space-rock on ‘Sound & Fury’ (2019), the latter representing a more limited success. His new release is a western concept album that follows two bluegrass LPs recorded last year.
South Pasadena News

LOUD MIND | Debut Album from Americana Artist Nathan Jacques

The debut album from Schubert Publishing artist Nathan Jacques is now available on all streaming services as well as CD and vinyl. “Loud Mind” is a 12 song Americana Concept Album that tells the tale of the main character as he begins his journey across vast oceans and empty deserts while searching for lost love and a chance at redemption. The story is told with soaring steel guitars, vast soundscapes that evoke the American West and Jacques ever present Martin guitar.
MusicPosted by
Outsider.com

The Rolling Stones Release Tribute Video for Late Drummer Charlie Watts

To the pulse of “If You Can`t Rock Me,” The Rolling Stones have put together a brilliant tribute to their late brother, drummer Charlie Watts. “The drummer thinks that he is dynamite.” So Mick Jagger shouts in their 1974 classic, produced by the band themselves. But the Stones didn’t think Charlie was dynamite, they knew. And so does the world.
Musicmainstreet-nashville.com

Music Spotlight: Bailey James

When I first heard Bailey James’ voice, I wondered, how does a 16-year-old know how to sing like that? She is now 18 and her vocals are even more powerful. I was pleased to finally get an interview arranged. James has been singing for almost as long as she has...
Newark, NJRegister Citizen

'The Coolest Dude to Play Rock & Roll': Patrick Carney Remembers Charlie Watts

The news about Charlie Watts, who died yesterday at 80, deeply impacted the Rolling Stones drummer’s colleagues and peers — but also subsequent generations of rockers. Like the Stones, the Black Keys cut their teeth on blues songs and went on to write their own material, songs that never lost sight of their gritty origins.
Musicguitargirlmag.com

Music Premiere: Official Music Video for Grace’s Morrison “Daughter”

Singer-songwriter Grace Morrison’s new album Daughter features Austin City Limits Hall of Famer Lloyd Maines (father of Natalie Maines of The Chicks) and was produced by Jon Evans, longtime bassist for Linda Perry, Tori Amos, Paula Cole, Chris Cornell, and Sarah McLachlan, among others. The album is a 12-song collection that Morrison says, “The thing about this record that keeps making me chuckle is that the idea started as ‘Let’s make a 5 song stripped-down EP….really reinvent myself; but it turned into a fully-produced 15 song too long record, and wound up as 12 country songs.”
Musicbestclassicbands.com

Deaths of Older Rock Legends Continue to Shake Us

As classic rock icons pass well into middle age, are their late ’60s the new 27?. Rock ‘n’ roll laughs at death. Rock ‘n’ roll likes waving the skull and crossbones flag. Rock ‘n’ roll runs with the devil and shoots death the middle finger. And yet, of late, the...
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Elton John, Ringo Starr, Paul McCartney & Others Join Bandmates in Honoring Charlie Watts’ Legacy As “The Heartbeat of Rock & Roll”

After nearly 60 years of keeping time for the transcendent rock group, the Rolling Stones, beloved drummer Charlie Watts has died at 80 years old. After the news broke on August 24, bandmates, contemporaries, artistic predecessors, and fans flooded social media with condolences, memories, and other touching tributes to honor the great icon. Best remembered as an understated member of the fantastical rock outfit, Watts maintained priority status as a family man throughout his spanning career in the spotlight. Along with his enduring rock legacy, Watts leaves behind his wife of 57 years, Shirley, his daughter, Seraphina, and granddaughter, Charlotte.
MusicPosted by
94.3 Lite FM

Listen to Robert Plant and Alison Krauss’ New Song ‘Can’t Let Go’

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss have released a new single, "Can't Let Go," ahead of their upcoming album Raise the Roof. The song was originally written by Randy Weeks and recorded by Lucinda Williams for her 1998 album, Car Wheels on a Gravel Road. Williams' version of the song earned a Grammy nomination for Best Female Rock Vocal Performance.

Comments / 0

Community Policy