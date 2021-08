New Zealand’s strict nationwide lockdown has been extended by at least another week amid a growing coronavirus outbreak.The shutdown will last until at least Friday after health authorities detected 35 new local infections of the fast-spreading Delta variant.This is the highest number of daily Covid-19 cases in the country since April last year and takes the total number of cases in New Zealand to 107.Jacinda Ardern, New Zealand’s prime minister, said “more certainty” was needed as she announced the lockdown would continue until at least the end of the month in Auckland where most of the cases have been found.“We...