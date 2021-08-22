Taylor, William Irving

William Irving Taylor was born in Auckland, New Zealand, July 23, 1923. He was awarded the first PhD in Chemistry in New Zealand from the University of Auckland in 1948. He then traveled to Switzerland to further hone his talent for natural product structure determination at the ETH in Zurich, where he met wife to be Giuliana Valsangiacomo. His studies took him then to Ottawa, Canada, and then Cambridge, England before he finally returned to Switzerland and married Giuliana on August 14, 1952. They then crossed the Atlantic so Bill could start as Associate Professor of Chemistry at the University of New Brunswick. There they celebrated the birth of his first child John-Stephen in 1954.