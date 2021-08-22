Cancel
NFL

Bengals rookie Joseph Ossai likely suffered season-ending knee injury

By Cami Griffin
 5 days ago
Just days after Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Joseph Ossai’s impressive NFL debut, his rookie season has likely come to an abrupt end.

Ossai totaled five quarterback pressures in the Bengals’ preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, including a sack of quarterback Tom Brady.

Unfortunately for Cincinnati, that may be the only game Ossai appears in this season.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Ossai will undergo knee surgery for a meniscus injury that is believed to be a season-ending procedure. The former Texas pass rusher was widely considered a fringe first-round prospect throughout the draft process, but the Bengals stole him with pick No. 69 in the 2021 NFL draft.

As a junior for the Longhorns, Ossai was a consensus first-team All-American and a semifinalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award and Lott IMPACT Trophy. He compiled 55 tackles, 16.0 tackles for loss, five sacks, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, two pass breakups and two quarterback hurries.

