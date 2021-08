After dominating the Dodgers in his last start, Mets pitcher Taijuan Walker was decent, but still not as sharp this time out against Los Angeles. Walker ran into trouble in the bottom of the second when he issued a leadoff walk to Corey Seager, before allowing a double to Met killer Will Smith to put runners on second-and-third with nobody out. That's when the Dodgers' productive offense drove them home on two RBI groundouts by A.J. Pollock and Chris Taylor to jump out ahead at 2-0.