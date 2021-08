There is no question that Jacob deGrom has been one of the best pitchers of his era. The New York Mets ace has put together an impressive resume during his time in the majors, being named to four All Star Games and winning two Cy Young awards. He had been the frontrunner for both the NL Cy Young and MVP awards this season prior to being placed on the Injured List in mid July, his dominant run coming to a screeching halt.