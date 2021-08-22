Cancel
Re: So where are all the UGA tickets for sale coming from?

 5 days ago

Based on bowl ticket experiences, I'd have to guess there are people out there who buy up tickets directly from the stadium or sponsor with the intent all along to resell them for a profit.

Jimmy Buffett coming to Cleveland this fall; tickets on sale Friday

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The wait is over for Northeast Ohio Parrotheads: Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band are coming to town this fall. They are performing at Blossom Music Center for one night only on Saturday, September 25 at 8 p.m., as part of Jimmy Buffett’s Life On the Flip Side Tour 2021.
Season tickets on sale

ANCHORAGE, ALASKA – Season tickets for all UAA sports are now on sale. Fans can purchase volleyball season tickets for $120. The Seawolves open the season September 2-4 with the Seawolf Invitational Tournament, the first of their 13 home matches at the Alaska Airlines Center. A season-pass for every home...
KSU basketball tickets on sale

Kennesaw State has announced men’s and women’s basketball tickets are now on sale. Ticket packages for the men’s team start at $99, while tickets for the women’s team start at $45. Fans are also available to purchase a Scrappy Combo Package, which includes season tickets for both teams, for $159.
Re: Digital Game Tickets

My uncle "redshirted" his tickets last season.. What platform/app is IPTAY using to distribute their season tickets this year? Is it similar to the CFP app? Easily transfer tickets between family members, friends, customers, etc? Just was curious as to what info those that used it last year could provide. Thanks!
CUB FOOTBALL SEASON TICKETS REMAIN ON SALE; ALL SPORTS PASSES NOW ON SALE

Individual tickets for 2021 Brenham Cubs football will continue to be sold online only. Cubs Head Coach and Athletic Director Eliot Allen says the decision is in line with what other schools in the district are doing. Season tickets are currently on sale at the athletic office at Brenham High...
Re: Electronic tickets

I was able to figure everything out except one thing about the Mobile Tickets app. There are good instructions and clemsontigers.com/mobiletickets even has a good video with step by step instructions. The one thing that is not mentioned anywhere is how to access the bar codes. I needed them for a couple of tickets I sold on Stub Hub. I called the ticket office and was able to get the answer. If anyone else needs the information, here is how to do it. After accessing the ticket on the app, add the ticket to your wallet, then open the ticket in the wallet and click on the three dots in the upper right corner of the screen. Once that opens, scroll down to the QR code and bar code is right below the QR code. It's easy, once you know.
Football Friday – Tickets on Sale

Home opener #2 this Friday night as Powdersville will host the Belton-Honea Bears at 7:30pm. Get your game tickets now, click here – — Also, a special thanks to our game day sponsor Cindy Fox Miller & Associates. Please visit their site here – https://www.cindyfoxmiller.com/
Re: Roll Call - Clemson vs. UGA

Enough politics and Covid talk already.... Who is going to be in attendance? We need to fill BOA stadium to the brim with orange, white and Northwestern Purple! We need to leave no doubt that the Clemson Brand is here to stay and when UGA leaves out of Charlotte they will lick their scars all the way back to Athens.
Football ticket transfer fee

Since tickets are fully electronic now, there is a transfer fee to send tickets to another person. For those that have done this before, how much is the fee per ticket? TIA.
Re: Subway Sponsorship Got Me Thinking

Back in the early 80s at Clemson, my recollection was Subway sandwiches were actually pretty good with a much better meat to bread ratio than they have now. Am I remembering this wrong, become jaded with other options now or did Subway just go cheap?. ColoTiger66®. All-Conference [441]. TigerPulse: 100%
Re: New title sponsor of the ACC football championship

Subway will be the title sponsor of the 2021 and 2022 ACC Football Championship games. This year's game is set for Saturday, Dec. 4 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, and will be televised by ABC. Game time will be determined at a later time. I'll have...
TNET: Clemson-Georgia is the hottest ticket for 2021 season

ACC/SEC rivalry clash between the Tigers and Bulldogs is almost here. The Clemson-Georgia season opener on September 4 is the top-selling college football game of the season on StubHub, with more ticket sales than any other matchup. “At StubHub, we’re seeing remarkable demand from fans who have been Read Update »
CASHING BIG CHECKS SCORES IN BLUE HEN

Cashing Big Checks entered Wednesday’s $50,000 Blue Hen Stakes for Delaware-certified juvenile fillies a maiden. She left it a winner en route to cashing the first (pretty) big check of her career. Under jockey Jaime Rodriguez, Cashing Big Checks showed early speed, ceded the lead to longshot Mama G’s Wish,...
Re: Yep - 2016 Natty Gear

Maybe take the pillows and towels of the treadmill and give it a go 🤣. Donning my black and camo Clemson OHT Shirt . . . and Clemson Visor as I await my oldest and his bride to join me for a jaunt deep into the bowels of Dawg territory. The flags will be beating the air, as Tarzan would his chest, as we stroll into their capital early this evening.
Re: season tickets

Got a tracking email for parking passes. Supposed to arrive tomorrow. UGA Tickets were posted to the Charlotte Sports Foundation accounts last week. The rest of the season tickets should be posted to the Clemson accounts any day now...

