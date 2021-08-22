Re: So where are all the UGA tickets for sale coming from?

I was able to figure everything out except one thing about the Mobile Tickets app. There are good instructions and clemsontigers.com/mobiletickets even has a good video with step by step instructions. The one thing that is not mentioned anywhere is how to access the bar codes. I needed them for a couple of tickets I sold on Stub Hub. I called the ticket office and was able to get the answer. If anyone else needs the information, here is how to do it. After accessing the ticket on the app, add the ticket to your wallet, then open the ticket in the wallet and click on the three dots in the upper right corner of the screen. Once that opens, scroll down to the QR code and bar code is right below the QR code. It's easy, once you know.