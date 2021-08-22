Cancel
Movies

'Free Guy' tops North American box office for a 2nd weekend

By Karen Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IEmJz_0bZbMD4x00
Ryan Reynolds' latest movie, "Free Guy," is No. 1 at the North American box office for a second weekend. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Ryan Reynolds' action-comedy, Free Guy, is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second weekend, earning an additional $18.8 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is PAW Patrol: The Movie with $13 million, followed by Jungle Cruise at No. 3 with $6.2 million, Don't Breathe 2 at No. 4 with $5 million and Respect at No. 5 with $3.8 million.

Rounding out the top tier are The Suicide Squad at No. 6 with $3.4 million, The Protege at No. 7 with $2.94 million, The Night House at No. 8 with $2.87 million, Reminiscence at No. 9 with $2 million and Black Widow at No. 10 with $1.2 million.

Most of the films are streaming online, as well as screening in theaters, as part of a strategy to give people different ways to view them during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Top 10 movies earned about $59.3 million this weekend, compared to last weekend when the highest-grossing films raked in around $72.5 million.

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
Ryan Reynolds
