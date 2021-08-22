Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Scarlett Johansson's Lawyer Slammed Disney for Trying to Avoid a Jury Trial for Her Breech of Contract Lawsuit

By Kayleigh Roberts
Cosmopolitan
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScarlett Johansson is fighting the fight against Disney. ICYMI, the actress filed suit against the massive studio in July after her lonnnnng-awaited standalone movie Black Widow was released simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access, a move that she says cost her tens of millions of dollars. Like many of her Marvel co-stars, Scarlett's solo film contract was apparently set up so that a lot of her compensation would be made on the backend, via bonuses that she would be paid when the movie hit certain benchmarks at the box office.

www.cosmopolitan.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
Walt Disney
Person
Gabrielle Carteris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jury Trial#Icymi#Premier Access#Et Online#Marvel#Disney Plus#Time S Up#Women In Film#The Walt Disney Company#Sag Aftra
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Following Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow Lawsuit, Gerard Butler Is Suing Over Olympus Has Fallen

Hollywood has been filled to the brim with legal-related situations as of late. The biggest is arguably the revelation that longtime Marvel star Scarlettt Johansson is suing The Walt Disney Company due to the simultaneous theatrical/streaming release of Black Widow. There’s a chance the development could have further ramifications on the House of Mouse but, now, another entertainment company finds itself in a legal case of its own. Nu Image/Millennium Films is being sued by Gerard Butler in a financial matter relating to the film Olympus Has Fallen.
MoviesComicBook

Dave Bautista Weighs in on Scarlett Johansson Suing Disney: "Told 'Em They Should've Made a Drax Movie"

Marvel fans were in shock earlier this week when it was revealed that Scarlett Johansson had filed a lawsuit against The Walt Disney Company due to breach of contract in regards to the release of Black Widow, with her Avengers: Infinity War co-star Dave Bautista weighing in on the matter, joking that Marvel Studios should have given Drax a solo film instead of Natasha. Given that Johansson has been involved in the MCU for more than a decade, it came as a major surprise to fans to see the conflict with the studio, with Bautista's comment sure to ignite more speculation among fans about whether he's supporting his co-star or siding with the studio, potentially implying there wouldn't have been a lawsuit if they made a Drax movie.
CelebritiesABC News

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost welcome new baby

"Black Widow" star Scarlett Johansson and her husband, "Saturday Night Live" comedian Colin Jost, have welcomed a son named Cosmo, Jost shared Wednesday in an Instagram post. The baby is the couple's first child together. The actress shares 6-year-old daughter Rose Dorothy with ex-husband Romain Dauriac. "OK ok we had...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Scarlett Johansson’s Lawsuit Continues Making Waves In Hollywood As Terminator And TWD Producer Gale Anne Hurd Shares Her Own Thoughts

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. The entertainment industry is in an unprecedented place, with studios and theaters alike attempting to find a new normal. Blockbusters have started arriving in theaters, including Cate Shortland’s Black Widow movie. Scarlett Johansson is suing Disney for the movie’s release on Disney+, and that lawsuit continues making waves in Hollywood as Terminator and The Walking Dead producer Gale Anne Hurd shared her own thoughts.
Celebritieswegotthiscovered.com

Scarlett Johansson Reportedly Offered A DC Role

July was a weird month when it came to Scarlett Johansson’s relationship with Marvel. It began with the actress dutifully promoting Black Widow for its theatrical/streaming simultaneous release, and then it ended with the star suing the studio for dropping the movie on Disney Plus. With Marvel responding in a scathing way to the lawsuit, it looks like the long-held partnership between the two parties is in tatters.
MoviesDecider

Disney Accuses Scarlett Johansson Of “Gamesmanship” As Actress Blasts “Mysogynistic” Studio Over ‘Black Widow’ Suit

'Shang-Chi' Star Simu Liu Tears Into Disney Over Streaming Comments: "We Are Not An Experiment" Last night the Walt Disney Company expressed its disappointment in actress Scarlett Johansson for making her financial dispute with them over Black Widow public. The parent company of Marvel Studios is demanding that the lawsuit be moved behind closed doors on the East Coast straight away.
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Disney criticised for ‘disgusting’ response after Scarlett Johansson sues studio over Black Widow release

Disney has been criticised for its response to Scarlett Johansson’s lawsuit against the studio.Johansson has alleged that the simultaneous release of Black Widow on Disney Plus as well as in cinemas violated her contract.The actor’s lawsuit says that her compensation for the movie was “largely based” on Black Widow’s box office performance, and had “extracted a promise from Marvel that the release would be a ‘theatrical release’.’It continues: “Disney was well aware of this promise, but nonetheless directed Marvel to violate its pledge and instead release the Picture on the Disney+ streaming service the very same day it was...
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Besides Scarlett Johansson: Emma Stone and Emily Blunt plan to sue Disney

The intern between Scarlett Johansson and Disney exploded on Thursday afternoon when the actress decided to sue the Mickey Mouse company for breach of their contract. when brand new Black Widow in cinemas and Disney + simultaneously. That is why this question aroused complaints from other actresses who will follow their path, such as Emma Stone y Emily Blunt. Know the details!
MoviesPopculture

Scarlett Johansson Has One Marvel Star She'd Trust to Babysit Her Daughter

In early July, Scarlett Johansson made an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show in order to promote the release of her latest film, Black Widow. Naturally, since she was there to discuss the newest addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the conversation turned towards her Avengers co-stars. During the conversation, Kelly Clarkson asked Johansson which of her co-stars — Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, or Samuel L. Jackson — she would want to have babysit her daughter, Rose Dorothy Dauriac, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Romain Dauriac.
MoviesShowbiz411

The Empire Strikes Back: Disney Says Scarlett Johansson Got $20 Mil and Has a “Disregard” for the Effects of COVID (?)

Disney didn’t like Scarlett Johansson suing then. That’s a big no no. The Empire Struck Back with a vengeance. “There is no merit whatsoever to this filing. The lawsuit is especially sad and distressing in its callous disregard for the horrific and prolonged global effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. Disney has fully complied with Ms. Johansson’s contract and furthermore, the release of Black Widow on Disney+ with Premier Access has significantly enhanced her ability to earn additional compensation on top of the $20M she has received to date.”
Moviesfemalefirst.co.uk

Scarlett Johansson boards Wes Anderson's next movie

Scarlett Johansson is the latest cast member added to Wes Anderson's next movie. Scarlett Johansson is set to make her live-action debut in Wes Anderson's next film. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 36-year-old actress has boarded the star-studded currently-untitled flick. Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie, Adrien Brody, Bill Murray, Jason...
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Bomb: Scarlett Johansson goes from Marvel to DC after her fight with Disney?

Scarlett Johansson She has earned the recognition of being one of the most popular actresses in the world, something that is due in part to her participation in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There he played Black Widow, character who had his movie recently, and led to a legal dispute with Disney for a problem in your contract. For this reason would you go to DC Comics?
MoviesPosted by
Us Weekly

Marvel Millions! How Much the Marvel Cast Gets Paid: Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson and More

There are many perks to being a superhero … besides being a superhero, of course. Stars who are part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe can expect a big payday alongside their cool costume and name. While Chris Evans originally had to be convinced to take on the role of Captain America, he made the right decision money wise — his pay grew more than 50 times in the years between his first and most recent MCU movie.
CelebritiesPosted by
Deadline

Phillip Noyce Joins Scarlett Johansson, Bradley Cooper And Other Stars In Immunotherapy Petition

Phillip Noyce, director of such films as Dead Calm, Patriot Games, Rabbit-Proof Fence, The Quiet American, and Salt, has joined twenty other Hollywood notables in signing a petition asking for more funding and access for immunotherapy treatments.  The Petition for Briggs for Curative Immunotherapies for All drive is being spearheaded by writer-actor-director Paul Sanderson. He lost his wife, Briggs, to cancer. Stars who’ve signed the petition include Scarlett Johansson, Bradley Cooper, Emily Blunt, and Naomi Watts. Documentary director Ken Burns, Meredith Vieira, Billie Jean King, Alan Rickman, Susan Sarandon and Jimmy Smits have also added their names. 
MoviesGeekTyrant

DUNE Director Denis Villeneuve Supports Scarlett Johansson and Says That He'll Require His Films To Be Released in Theaters

In a recent interview with La Presse, Dune director Denis Villeneuve talks about what’s going on with Scarlett Johansson as she is in the process of suing Disney. Villeneuve says that he supports her in her efforts and also explains that he will require all of his films to be released in theaters first before they get kicked off onto a streaming service.
CelebritiesComicBook

WandaVision Star Elizabeth Olsen Speaks Out on Scarlett Johansson's Legal Battle With Disney

Scarlett Johansson recently starred in the long-awaited Black Widow movie, marking her final time playing Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff, a role she first began back in 2010. Due to the pandemic, the movie was released in both theatres and on Disney+ Premier Access. This has led to a lawsuit between Disney and Johansson who claims the company breached their contract by putting the movie online. Disney has shot back with claims that Johansson is pulling a "highly orchestrated" PR stunt, but the star has gotten a lot of support from her peers in the industry. In fact, Johansson's Marvel co-star, Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff), was recently asked about the lawsuit during a Vanity Fair interview with Ted Lasso star, Jason Sudekis.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

Of Course, Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow Look-Alike Collaborates With TikToker As Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn

When it comes to celebrity impersonations, many fans across the internet seem to enjoy deepfakes, which have become incredibly elaborate over the past several years. But many may also be familiar with celebrity look-alikes, who now take to social media to show off just how closely they resemble A-list actors. Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson has a doppelgänger in the form of a popular TikTok user, and the resemblance is actually pretty striking. And as it so happens, the user actually has a collaborator who is a Margot Robbie look-alike, because, of course.

Comments / 1

Community Policy