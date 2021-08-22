Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Néstor Cortes, Jr. and the Power of One

By Matt Imbrogno
viewsfrom314ft.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf I told you the Yankees had a lefty pitcher whose fastball averaged 90.4 miles per hour (14th percentile) and whose fastball spin rate ranked in the 38th percentile, what would you think? I don’t think it’d be positive. You’d likely think it was a last-guy-in-the-bullpen situation. Enter Néstor Cortes, Jr. Despite those lowly ranks in things we might look for in a strikeout pitcher, Cortes ranks in the 68th percentile for strikeout rate and the 75th percentile for hard hit percentage. He’s been nothing short of amazing and was instrumental in helping the Yankees not only right but turn around the ship.

viewsfrom314ft.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Ba#Statcast
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanBuzz

How Much Do MLB Ball Girls Make?

Most of us will never get on a Major League Baseball field as a player. We shouldn’t try to get on the field as a gate crasher (or streaker, for the exhibitionists among us) for various reasons. These aren’t Disco Demolition Night times anymore. However, there are a few jobs...
MLBallfans.co

Yankees Send Down the Guy Who Should Be Starting in Centerfield

The deadline came and went and Brian Cashman did all he could do given the financial constraints he was operating under, thanks to an owner who despite having the greatest revenue of any MLB team, refuses to spend commensurately. One thing Cashman just wasn’t able to fix is the glaring problem in centerfield. Therefore, this is an issue the Yankees will simply have to manage. I believe this issue is the single most important controllable area of focus for the Yankee offense and defense.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Former Phillies reliever heads to Yankees in blockbuster Gallo trade

Former Phillies reliever Joely Rodriguez is headed to the Yankees. The hot stove was burning around Major League Baseball this week as Friday’s trade deadline came and went. Several trades, big and small, took place right down to the final minute on Friday, with a few last-minute bombs dropping after the fact. And while Philadelphia Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski was working on his new team, one blockbuster swap made headlines on Wednesday that involved the team’s 2009 World Series rival.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

New York Yankees: Aaron Judge ties MLB record on Saturday

Every game is important for the New York Yankees at this point in the season. As they are battling to return to the postseason, attempting to make up ground in both the AL East and in the Wild Card standings, the Yankees need every victory they can get. On Saturday, Aaron Judge did his part to make that happen.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Ex-Yankees reliever is on the move ... again

Sal Romano should just stop unpacking his bags at this point. Get free bets, risk-free bets and enhanced odds offers from the best licensed NJ sports betting sites. CBS Sports reports the Milwaukee Brewers designated the right-hander for assignment Tuesday. It’s the third time this year Romano has been asked to keep moving on.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Nationals claim ex-Yankees slugger off waivers from Rays

From the penthouse to the outhouse. Multiple sources report the Washington Nationals claimed former New York Yankees first baseman Mike Ford off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays. The Rays designated Ford for assignment on Saturday. He never appeared in the majors with Tampa Bay, which acquired him in a...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Yankees: What should NYY do with Aroldis Chapman?

Yankees fans should be thrilled — thrilled! — with the team’s recent 11-game-and-counting winning streak that has somehow gotten ’em five games up in the loss column on a playoff spot. A month ago, that was … not the case. Tuesday’s latest addition to this collection of wild moments and...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Yankees: Aaron Boone’s epic ejection fuels Giancarlo Stanton moonshot

Remember back in 2019 when New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone didn’t like the umpire’s strike zone on a calm afternoon in the Bronx?. Yeah, that resulted in arguably the most incredible viral baseball video ever, with the skipper claiming his “guys were f–king savages in the box.” We’ve missed that Aaron Boone. We’ve been hoping to see him again.
MLBreflectionsonbaseball.com

Yankees: Chapman’s Mystery Solved – Credit Gary Sanchez

Yankees’ manager Aaron Boone stuck to his game plan in which Chapman is his closer. From one night to the next, a much different result. Why?. The Yankees, since the days of Thurman Munson, Joe Girardi, and Jorge Posada, have sought to find a catcher who fits the definition of a Field Leader.
MLBchatsports.com

New York Yankees vs. Minnesota Twins: Nestor Cortes Jr. vs. Charlie Barnes

The Yankees look to keep their momentum going tonight in the Bronx when they take on the Minnesota Twins. The Yankees, winners of seven in a row and 29 of their last 40 overall, are looking to both extend their lead in the Wild Card race and to cut into Tampa Bay’s five-game lead in the AL East.
MLBBirmingham Star

Nestor Cortes Jr. helps Yankees slay White Sox

Nestor Cortes Jr. stymied the White Sox during six strong innings, and the New York Yankees held on for a 5-3 win over host Chicago on Sunday afternoon. Cortes (1-1) allowed one run on seven hits against a hot-hitting Chicago squad that entered the game with 14 runs in the first two games of the series. He walked one and whiffed seven as New York won the series' rubber match.
MLBPosted by
Empire Sports Media

Yankees News: Zack Britton takes one for the team, Cortes continues to shine

After Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton hit home runs in the ninth-inning in the Field of Dreams game between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox, closer Zach Britton was called to finish off the contest. Unfortunately, Britton blew the save, allowing Tim Anderson to smack a walk-off homer in one of the most exciting games of the season and we will come to be a historical event.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Yankees, A’s lineups Thursday: Gio Urshela back, Giancarlo Stanton DH, Jameson Taillon pitching

OAKLAND — Here are the lineups for the New York Yankees and the Oakland A’s on Thursday at Oakland Coliseum. WINNING WAYS: The Yankees have won a season-high 11 straight games, their longest winning streak since an 11-game streak from 8/31-9/10/85…marks just the third time in the last 60 seasons (since 1962) that the Yankees have won at least 11 consecutive games (11G from 8/31-9/10/85 and 9/16-26/64)…with a win today, would be just the 11th time in franchise history the Yankees have won 12 consecutive games and the first since a 13-game winning streak from 9/1-12/61…the longest winning streak in franchise history is a 19-game streak from 6/29-7/17/47.
MLBNew York Post

Nestor Cortes shines as Yankees win another wild one over White Sox

CHICAGO — The Yankees still have some work to do to make sure they’re still playing in October. If they get there, though, they’re showing how dangerous they might be — if not also stress-inducing. With Sunday’s 5-3 win at Guaranteed Rate Field, the Yankees were just a Zack Britton...
MLBreflectionsonbaseball.com

Yankees: Nestor Cortes Jr. Is A Rotation Keeper No Matter Who Returns

The Yankees rotation will soon be buffeted by the return of absentee starters that signal a roster crunch. But Cortes cannot be a casualty. Yankees manager Aaron Boone gave the ball to Nestor Cortes Jr. again today, entrusting him with preserving the team’s tenth series win of their last eleven against the Chicago White Sox.
MLBNewsday

Nestor Cortes' stuff may not seem that nasty, but the results are

On Thursday at Yankee Stadium, most of the Yankees' pitchers wore T-shirts in pregame warmups honoring mustachioed lefthander Nestor Cortes. "Nasty Nestor," the shirts read. "That was a popular shirt," manager Aaron Boone said Friday before Cortes started against the Twins. "I think the guys got a kick out of that. Pretty cool shirt. Yeah. Nasty Nestor."
New York City, NYouresquina.com

Cuban Nestor Cortes Jr. Proves Key to Yankees Surge

NEW YORK – New York Yankees starter Nestor Cortes Jr. was just seven months old when his father entered a lottery in Cuba. This wasn’t your ordinary lottery promising an unthinkable amount of money. Rather, it was a chance to legally leave a communist country for the Land of Opportunity.
MLBviewsfrom314ft.com

Game 124: It’s the Twins, do we really need to explain what happened?

Surprise, surprise. The Yankees toppled Minnesota once again, this time to the tune of a 7-1 score. It’s too bad tomorrow’s forecast is no good, because another nice easy victory would have been fun to watch. Anyway, this afternoon’s victory brings the Yankees to 20 games over .500 for the first time this season.
MLBviewsfrom314ft.com

Game 125: 10 wins in a row

Someone’s nine-game winning streak was coming to an end tonight, but not the Yankees’. The Bombers dropped the Braves by the score of 5-1 in Atlanta to extend the team’s winning streak into double-digits. Jordan Montgomery wasn’t his best, but Jonathan Loaisiga and the bullpen shut things down behind him....

Comments / 0

Community Policy