Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Aspen announces fee for 'uphill' mountain use for first time in 75 seasons

By SCOTT CONDON The Aspen Times
denvergazette.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAspen Skiing Co. acted within its rights as a special use permit holder on national forest to implement a new fee for uphillers, according to the U.S. Forest Service. Roger Poirier, recreation staff officer for the White River National Forest, said ski area operators are required to file an annual operating plan. Skico’s plan for 2021-22 proposed the uphill pass fee of $69. It was reviewed and approved by the White River staff.

denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Copper Mountain#Ski Resorts#Ski Area#Aspen Highlands#Aspen Skiing Co#Uphillers#The U S Forest Service#White River#Uphilling#Ajax#Vail Resorts#The Forest Service#Buttermilk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skiing
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Colorado Statebackpacker.com

Colorado’s Most Instagram-Famous Lake is Closed Indefinitely

Just three and a half months after reopening to the public, Colorado’s Hanging Lake is once again closed due to a mudslide that partially obliterated the trail to it, the U.S. Forest Service announced today. In a news conference, White River National Forest Supervisor Scott Fitzwilliams said a mudslide in...
myrtlebeachonline.com

Massive log jam is teetering precariously atop one of NC’s most popular waterfalls

One of North Carolina’s most popular mountain waterfalls has turned dangerous due to the torrent of rain dropped by remnants of Tropical Storm Fred last week. Looking Glass Falls in Pisgah National Forest is sporting a fantastically large log jam as its crown, the U.S. Forest Service said in a Facebook post.
Travelbackpacker.com

How to Save Rocky Mountain National Park From Its Growing Popularity

It’s been a wild year-and-a-half for Darla Sidles, the superintendent of Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado. In a mere 18 months, the park has experienced record levels of visitors. It shuttered its entrances temporarily in spring 2020 as the global pandemic forced many national park sites to rethink how to open its doors and keep its staff and visitors as safe as possible. Then, Rocky Mountain shuttered them again in late fall when two of Colorado’s largest-ever fires ripped through the park and burned 10% — the equivalent of a whopping 30,000 acres — of the park.
Park City, UTFreeskier Magazine

Park City Mountain Resort permanently closes 9990 backcountry gate

Park City Mountain Resort closed the Canyons 9990 backcountry gate in February after a fatal, skier-triggered soft slab avalanche. Now, after meetings between resort management and US Forest Service staff, the gate will be closed permanently. The gate, which accesses Squaretop mountain and USFS backcountry land, saw numerous fatalities and serious injuries over the past few years. Resort staff and the Utah Avalanche Center reported that many of the skiers and riders were ill-equipped and underprepared.
Posted by
outsidemagazine

The Mountain States’ Most Epic Drives

With 14,000-foot peaks and unreal desert landscapes for miles on end, it’s no secret that the mountain region of the U.S. has a lifetime of mountains, canyons, and backcountry roads to explore. So where to start? Read on for six of our favorites. Discover The Most Scenic Byways in the...
Lifestylesnowbrains.com

Aspen Snowmass, CO, to Charge Uphill Skiers Next Season

Aspen Skiing Co. revealed their pass options for the upcoming season yesterday, which included the announcement that they will be charging customers to ski uphill. The pass will cost $69 for the season, and anybody wishing to power themselves uphill (skinning, snowshoeing, or walking) at any of the resort’s four mountains will be required to purchase it. Premier passholders will get the pass included with their purchase.
Aspen, COcoloradosun.com

Aspen Skiing Co. can charge skiers an uphill access fee, Forest Service rules in decision that could have ripple effects

Aspen Skiing Co. acted within its rights as a special use permit holder on national forest to implement a new fee for uphillers, according to the U.S. Forest Service. Roger Poirier, recreation staff officer for the White River National Forest, said ski area operators are required to file an annual operating plan. Skico’s plan for 2021-22 proposed the uphill pass fee of $69. It was reviewed and approved by the White River staff.
Colorado Stateoutsidebusinessjournal.com

Vail Resorts Contributes $1.5 Million to National Forest Foundation in Colorado’s Eagle and Summit Counties

Missoula, MT (Aug 24, 2021) – Vail Resorts has contributed $1.5 million over the past year to the National Forest Foundation (NFF), the congressionally chartered nonprofit partner of the U.S. Forest Service. Vail Resorts, the NFF, and the White River National Forest (WRNF) are working with advisory groups in Colorado’s Eagle and Summit Counties to set community-based forest stewardship priorities and invest in local projects and programs that will enhance the WRNF.
TravelPosted by
99.9 The Point

Glenwood’s New Mountain Coaster Will Leave You Hanging, Literally

If you're like me and absolutely LOVE roller coasters and thrill rides, you are counting the days until you can ride this new roller coaster at Glenwood Springs next year. However, if you don't do well with thrill rides, especially ones on top of a mountain that will pretty much have you straddling the edge of it, this will be fun for you to watch from a safe distance.
Summit County, COSummit Daily News

When the snow melts, ski area staff gets to work on summertime maintenance

Every winter, Summit County attracts skiers and snowboarders from across the U.S. and beyond to some of the best ski resorts in the world. Vail Resorts — which has locations at Vail, Breckenridge, Beaver Creek and Keystone — owns some of the most popular ski resorts in the state and receives more than 5 million visits per season. But what happens to these resorts when the weather begins to warm, the snow starts melting and skis get stored away until the next season?
Hobbiesksl.com

How to backcountry camp responsibly

This story is sponsored by Utah Office of Tourism. Venturing beyond the more predictable, and sometimes crowded, public campgrounds to camp in the backcountry can be a thrilling adventure, one where wildness feels closer and solitude deeper. It's a great way to experience the great outdoors, but it also requires thorough preparation and care.
TravelPalm Beach Daily News

Bears, berries, and unforgettable vistas: Hiking Glacier National Park

GLACIER NATIONAL PARK, Mont. — I'm the kind of person who takes those I-was-here photos at the entrances to national parks. I know it's cheesy. But for me, it's an important part of the whole experience. My husband and I had planned to add Montana's Glacier National Park (plus mandatory...
TravelPosted by
CBS Denver

Business Down About 80% For ‘Adventure Outdoors’ In Glenwood Canyon, But There Is Some Hope

(CBS4) – After the cleanup of three small debris slides in Glenwood Canyon, Friday morning’s re-opening of Interstate 70 is very good news to at least one business. “It affects all of our business and our employees,” said Ken Murphy, owner of Adventure Outdoors. There may be no other company with a bigger percentage stake in getting the highway open again. The company has many activities that are dependent on Glenwood Canyon; rafting, biking, ATV tours, horseback rides and jeep tours at the Bair Ranch in the canyon. In addition, Adventure Outdoors is the company that handles the reservation system for now-closed Hanging...
Travelworldatlas.com

Great Basin National Park

The Great Basin National Park is a hidden gem of a park located in the desert of Nevada, United States. It covers an area of 312.3 sq.km near the eastern border of the state. The Great Basin Park is distinct for having both high elevation and low elevation landscapes. Mountain peaks and rock caves are among the most popular tourist attractions. Though impressive, the Great Basin is considered one of the less-known or less popular National Parks, with an average of 100,000 to 150,000 visitors per year compared to the more famous parks which can receive millions of visitors. This makes Great Basin an ideal spot for outdoor enthusiasts looking for something a little more remote, where they can get away from crowds and soak in nature in peace.

Comments / 0

Community Policy