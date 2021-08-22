1209 Jeff View Dr, Jefferson City, TN 37760

Must see home located in Jefferson City limits Highland Hills subdivision. This is a move in ready home with many recent updates and additions. Newly renovated bathrooms and new flooring throughout living room, kitchen, dining room, and sunroom. A newly renovated laundry room. New fireplace in living room and built ins were added to the sunroom along with stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Three large bedrooms including master suite upstairs with a flex room in the newly finished basement. The basement is great for kids with two story playhouse and fun slide. Also there is a floor to ceiling rock climbing wall and ceiling holds for an added challenge. A large entertainment area pre wired for surround sound, or play space as well as an entry way for dropping your things when coming in from the two car garage. Garage complete with room for storage or small workshop. New Upgraded HVAC in 2020. Large 80 Gallon water heater. A new large deck for entertaining with Mountain View and a gated privacy fenced back yard.