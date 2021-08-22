Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Rachel Maddow Renews MSNBC Deal

By Brian Steinberg
Posted by 
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xSgaT_0bZbLiD900

Rachel Maddow will stay at MSNBC , according to two people familiar with the matter, after negotiating a new pact that will keep her at the cable-news outlet beyond 2022.

Maddow, who is the linchpin of the network’s primetime lineup, had been considering her own independent content ventures, and had enlisted top executives at Endeavo r to make her case to MSNBC and senior managers at NBCUniversal . MSNBC declined to make executives available to comment on the renewal.

Under terms of the new pact, described as “multi year,” Maddow will develop other projects in a new partnership with NBCUniversal. She has already established a track record for doing so. She has found success in other ventures , such as “Bag Man,” a seven-episode podcast series centered on the story of former U.S. Vice President Spiro Agnew. MSNBC in 2018 featured her documentary special, “Betrayal,” which focused on the darker side of the 1968 election and how President Nixon seemed willing to collude with a foreign government to win it. She is also the author of “Blowout,” a book that examines the effects of the oil and gas industries on the world.

MSNBC has reason to keep Maddow at her post. “The Rachel Maddow Show,” which has aired at 9 p.m. since launching in 2008, snared nearly $66.2 million in advertising in pandemic-ridden 2020, according to Kantar, a tracker of ad spending — only a little less than the $69.2 million it captured in 2019. The show’s top sponsors in 2021 include advertisers like Procter & Gamble’s Tide and Mazda. Business Insider previously reported the anchor’s new deal.

The network has no clear successor for her program, though it continues to count on primetime colleagues Chris Hayes and Lawrence O’Donnell, and under Rashida Jones, the network’s new president, has built a new beachhead of weekend “perspective” programs led by anchors including Mehdi Hassan, Jonathan Capehart, Tiffany Cross, Joshua Johnson and Alicia Mendez. Ali Velshi has served as a frequent fill-in host for MSNBC’s weekday primetime offerings.

In the second quarter of 2021, Maddow’s program reached an average of 2.6 million viewers, topping CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time,” but falling behind Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” according to figures from Nielsen.

There was no immediate word on whether Maddow had gained what appeared to be a salient point in her talks with MSNBC. People familiar with the negotiations had suggested the anchor might be interested in pulling back from the five days a week she devotes to the program. Maddow is known to invest significant time on reporting and researching the topics she discusses each weekday evening. She is known to hold rigorous meetings with her producers , trying to nail down such details as what kind of cheese went missing from a semi-trailer in Germantown, Wisconsin, or the plot of the 2014 film “Kingsman: The Secret Service.” “The best part of the story might be a very small detail,” the host told Variety in 2016.

Comments / 4

Variety

Variety

28K+
Followers
37K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rachel Maddow
Person
Mehdi Hassan
Person
Ali Velshi
Person
Spiro Agnew
Person
Rashida Jones
Person
Lawrence O'donnell
Person
Chris Hayes
Person
Jonathan Capehart
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msnbc#Cnn#Msnbc#Endeavo R#Procter Gamble#Business Insider#Tiffany Cross#Cnn#Fox News Channel#The Secret Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Mazda
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MusicVariety

Cynthia Erivo Reveals Why Playing Aretha Franklin Was Like a ‘Puzzle’

Cynthia Erivo was walking the red carpet at the 2018 Tony Awards when Variety senior culture & events editor Marc Malkin asked her what her favorite song to sing is. Without a second thought, Erivo belted out Aretha Franklin’s “Ain’t No Way,” and soon after, her agent called with news that Clive Davis had heard her rendition and recommended her to portray the legendary soul singer in National Geographic’s “Genius” anthology series. The rest is history.
InternetVariety

Why Twitter Can’t Afford to Ease Up in Fake-News Fight

Twitter may not be the biggest Silicon Valley-based social media company, but it’s still struggled just as much as the big fish in keeping a lid on misinformation. For example, the German Marshall Fund of the United States earlier this year found that shares of content from deceptive sites by verified Twitter accounts reached an all-time high in Q4 2020. That same study, which was based on an analysis of NewsWhip data, found interaction with deceptive sites on Facebook leading up to the 2020 election was more than twice that leading up to the 2016 election.
TV & VideosVariety

How the 2021 Reality Host Emmy Race Reflects Major Strides in Diversity and Inclusion

Most unscripted television series operate on the premise that they depict real people in their actual professions or day-to-day lives. So, it’s significant that all the shows nominated in the reality or competition host category at the Emmys this year feature people from marginalized groups or cultures. Whether it’s VH1’s “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” ABC’s “Shark Tank,” Netflix’s “Nailed It!” and “Queer Eye,” or Bravo’s “Top Chef,” this sends the message that the faces of these shows are leaders in the community and are to be respected.
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

MSNBC will reportedly pay Rachel Maddow $30 million a year to end the daily Rachel Maddow Show and host a weekly show

"As part of the deal, Maddow’s long-running 9 p.m. nightly broadcast will end next year. Instead, after stepping back from The Rachel Maddow Show, she will host a weekly program set to air roughly 30 weeks out of the year," reports The Daily Beast, agreeing with a CNN report that Maddow will end her daily show as part of her new deal that will keep her at MSNBC through the 2024 presidential election. The Daily Beast says it "has learned that NBCUniversal News Corp., the parent company of left-leaning cable news network MSNBC, made some other massive concessions in a deal that will ultimately mean less Maddow airtime overall. The deal, insiders told The Daily Beast, effectively buys the network more time to figure out an eventual replacement for the multi-faceted role Maddow plays at MSNBC." The Rachel Maddow Show is expected to end "in its current form around spring of 2022." ALSO: Who could take over Maddow's 9 p.m. timeslot?
TV & VideosWashington Post

The mysterious future of ‘The Rachel Maddow Show’

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow has reached a new deal with NBCUniversal, one that will continue her employment at the network for several more years. Considering that her show, since it debuted in 2008, has become the network’s prime-time anchor, you’d expect the news to be announced with a press release, including happy quotes from executives. Not so. “[A]n MSNBC spokesperson declined to comment. After all, the network isn’t even confirming her new deal on the record,” wrote CNN’s Brian Stelter.
Mississippi Statemediaite.com

Mississippi Official’s Plea for People Not to Get Covid Treatment at Feed Stores Utterly Stuns Rachel Maddow: ‘Why Are They Dealing With This?’

On Friday night, Rachel Maddow highlighted a pleas by an exasperated public health official in Mississippi, who implored residents not to take random medication they heard can treat or prevent Covid-19. The MSNBC also took aim at some Fox News hosts for dubious claims about ivermectin being a treatment for the disease.
TV & Videosmediaite.com

Rachel Maddow Beats Sean Hannity in Monday Night Ratings

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow scored a rare win over Fox News’ Sean Hannity, getting the most viewers at 9 pm on Monday night. 2.57 million viewers tuned into The Rachel Maddow Show on Monday, while 2.32 million tuned into Hannity. The Fox News show did beat MSNBC in the key 25-54...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Rachel Maddow Enlists Ari Emanuel and Mark Shapiro As MSNBC Contract Talks Heat Up

MSNBC’s top primetime host, Rachel Maddow, has brought on Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel and president Mark Shapiro to help represent her in contract talks with MSNBC and parent company NBCUniversal, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. “Nothing has been decided. We are deep into it with NBCUniversal and Rachel has an excellent relationship with them,” Shapiro tells THR. Maddow has hosted MSNBC’s 9 PM hour since 2008, and has since become the cable news channel’s most-watched show, averaging 2.3 million viewers last month. Only Fox News Channel’s Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, and The Five drew more total viewers in cable news. Maddow’s deal with MSNBC is up in early 2022, and according to The Daily Beast, which first reported the talks, she is considering leaving to start her own media platform in the streaming video or podcast space. Her future at MSNBC is set to be the first major talent challenge for MSNBC president Rashida Jones, who assumed the role earlier this year after its longtime chief Phil Griffin stepped aside. An MSNBC spokesperson said “we don’t comment on employee matters.”

Comments / 4

Community Policy