Praying From Prison

Devils Lake Daily Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI used to share an acronym in New Testament class so students could remember Paul’s four prison letters: ECPP, representing Ephesians, Colossians, Philippians and Philemon. One day Amanda spoke up: “Every cool preacher preaches.” Forever after we used her nonsense phrase to remember the four letters. However, prison is certainly...

Bible Verses About Protection

It doesn't make any difference if we're under God's protection, however that doesn't mean it stops the storms. It is surrounding us. It does anyway give enormous strength and protection to each fight that we face in our lives. Storms are not generally unsurprising and never have full rule, since He advises us that solidly in His midst that: You are ensured by a Mighty God. You may feel wind or hear it however His covering and protection, you don't need to confront it single-handedly.
Amomama

Woman in Tears Tells Priest Her Husband Died - Daily Joke

It was a sunny Sunday morning in mid-summer, and the birds were chirping on the trees. The church garden was filled with an air of serenity, and the priest was taking a walk outside, whiling away the time before the Sunday service. Soon, people started entering the church vicinity, greeting...
Pray for Others

I’m stress over work. The owner of the company has taken a different approach. We’ve transition from being a family oriented company. To a company of greed. His grandfather and father cared about the employees will being. He only worries about profit margin‘s now. I pray his eyes are open to see the values of the company they built are being eroded away before it’s to late.
The Independent

Florida pastor begs for people to get vaccinated after losing six church members in 10 days

A Florida pastor has begged for higher vaccination uptake after losing six members of his Jacksonville church in just ten days as the state emerges as a current Covid-19 hotspot.“In the last ten days, we’ve had six members of our church who have passed away from Covid; four of them were under the age of 35. All of them were healthy,” Rev George Davis told local NBC affiliate WFLA.“The only thing they had in common? Each of them were not vaccinated. These were people that I know, that I’ve pastored,” he said. “One 24-year-old kid, I’ve known him since...
Doing God’s work by plane

God has a message for us – a few as a matter of fact, according to Jerry Stevens. And, to get those messages to us, God is using a conduit other than the Bible. About 20 years ago, God recruited Jerry - a pilot who, until then had flown just for fun - to help do His work in a big way, literally.
Do you have a Prayer Partner?

“Where two or three are gathered together in my name, there I am in the midst of them (Matthew 18:20).”. I got introduced to the idea of Prayer Partners at an AllNight Prayer Service at the Holy Name Church of Jesus. After our Friday Night Service, they announced that some of the members of the church decided to spend the night at the church in prayer.
The Church of Jesus Christ Responds to Earthquake in Haiti

They organize an emergency committee and report that the missionaries are safe. They evaluate the impact and needs to provide aid.{/h4}. On the morning of Saturday, August 14, 2021, at 8:30 a.m., an earthquake of magnitude 7.2 struck the southern part of Haiti. Local leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints assessed the situation of members, missionaries, Church buildings, and the community following the devastating earthquake that to date has claimed the lives of more than 300 people and a much greater number of injured.
What Should We Pray For?

Do you ever wonder how prayer works? If we’re being honest there, it can be confusing because there are scriptures where it makes it seem like God is going to give us what we asked for. Then we know from our life experience, that this certainly not the case. So as we’re looking at the events of the world and as we are praying for our city, our nation, and the world and for ourselves and our families, I want you to think about something.
They calmed WWII prisoner families from Hopkins

Raymond and Lillian Read were a couple of the unsung heroes of World War II. From the powerful shortwave radio in the hobby room of their Hopkins cottage, the pair in their early 50s recorded prisoner-of-war broadcast messages and sent transcripts to more than 1,350 families across the country. Their...
On Praying and Fighting Against Evil

One of the most formative experiences in my own journey with the Lord was an opportunity I had to go to the Holy Land on a twenty-four-day pilgrimage for seminarians with the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre US Eastern Lieutenancy in July – August 2011. During our second tour of the city of Jerusalem on the evening of August 8, 2011, a few seminarians, our priest-chaplain, and I decided to do an all-night prayer vigil one night in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, which is built both over Golgotha where Jesus was crucified as well as the Tomb of the Resurrection. This is the holiest church in all of Christendom. Since the mid-1800s, the church is locked up by a Muslim family as well as Catholic and Orthodox monks in an elaborate ceremony called “the status quo.” To do the prayer vigil here, one is instructed that they must literally stay awake from the hours of 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM when the Church is reopened. One cannot go to sleep during this time, but one is free to bring a Bible, rosary, prayer books, and bottles of water to help them stay awake and hydrated.
A message from Fr. Chad Wilhelm

This last Friday the 13th of August we celebrated a devout Christian of the USA. Michael McGivney died 130 years ago. Ordained a Catholic priest just 12 years after the Civil War ended, the humble parish priest ministered in an era before telephones and electric light bulbs. In the 21st...
Women Preach!

I want churches to spend one year preaching about women in the Bible and feminine images of God. That’s why I wrote The Women’s Lectionary: Preaching the Women of the Bible throughout the Year. Do you want to preach more about women in the Bible?. I started this project because...
Kolkata: Prayers offered in memory of Mother Teresa

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 26 (ANI): Missionaries of Charity, a congregation in Kolkata offered prayers in memory of its founder Mother Teresa on her 111th birth anniversary on Thursday. Sisters belonging to the Mother's House sang hymns and prayers in remembrance of Teresa near her tomb. On the occasion,...
August 27 – Praying with tears

Job 23:1 – The Third Round of the Debate begins to finish – we’ll see Job’s Answer to Eliphaz in Job 23 & 24, Bildad’s Summation in Job 25, and the beginning of Job’s response in Job 26-27. Job 23:3 – Job acknowledges that he cannot approach God but he...
When I Say Jesus

“When I say Jesus, the very mention shatters the darkness and calms my soul.”. When we call upon Jesus, we’re not just stringing together words or names. There is true power in the name of Jesus. In the name of Jesus, we find salvation. We are told to pray in...
A Hunger for More: Jesus is the Great Enabler

So much of Jesus’ heart could be seen in the fact that He compassionately intervened in the lives of those with whom the Father connected Him. Much of Jesus’ mission could be seen in what He actually did for them. Forgiving sin, washing feet, giving sight to blind eyes, and turning tepid water into the celebratory form of wine all showed the comprehensive reforms that Jesus sought to bring not just to society, but to each soul that would invite Him in… because each soul was significant to Him.
Praying for the salvation of all

1 Timothy 2:1-4 NIV says, “I urge you, first of all, to pray for all people. Ask God to help them; intercede on their behalf, and give thanks for them. Pray this way for kings and all who are in authority so that we can live peaceful and quiet lives marked by godliness and dignity. This is good and pleases God our Savior, who wants everyone to be saved and to understand the truth.”

