Rachel Maddow Signs New Deal With MSNBC

By Alex Weprin
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 5 days ago
Rachel Maddow won’t be leaving MSNBC any time soon.

The 9 PM host and bedrock of the channel’s primetime lineup has signed a new multi-year deal with the NBCUniversal-owned cable channel, multiple sources familiar with the matter confirm to The Hollywood Reporter .

The news just a few weeks after contract negotiations had spilled into public view . Maddow had enlisted Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel and president Mark Shapiro to help represent her in talks with the cable news outlet, with her contract set to come up in early 2022.

She had considered departing the channel, where she has hosted the 9 PM hour since 2008 (her show is the highest-rated on MSNBC), to launch her own media venture, but ultimately decided to stick with the company. Details of her new deal aren’t immediately clear, but a source says she will also develop other projects for NBCUniversal. Maddow had previously expressed an interest in exploring other formats, such as podcasts. NBC News and MSNBC are also expanding their presence in streaming video, leaving open the possibility that Maddow could have a role in those efforts as well.

Maddow is the first major talent renewal to be signed under MSNBC’s new president Rashida Jones, who took over the top role earlier this year.

An MSNBC spokesperson declined to comment.

Insider’s Claire Atkinson first reported the new deal.

