SYMPOSIUM – This Week’s News, Next Week’s Short Reviews | September 21st, 2021

You can listen to the Women Who Travel podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify each week. Follow this link if you're listening on Apple News. Many of us have had complicated reading years, struggling to keep our attention trained on any one book—let alone finish one. So in this week's episode, we've tapped two of our favorite bookworms, Jynne Dilling Martin, an associate publisher at Riverhead Books, and Kalima DeSuze, activist and founder of the intersectional feminist bookstore at Cafe con Libros in Brooklyn, to share some of their favorite page-turners to pull you out of your reading slump. There's something for everyone, from a poem-like novel that's less than 300 pages to a New York Times bestselling book club pick. We also chat about the joys of young adult novels and the upcoming releases we're dying to get our hands on.