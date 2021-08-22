Potential NY Jets trade targets to help replace Carl Lawson

The New York Jets have made multiple roster moves to get the roster down to 80 players ahead of today’s 4 pm deadline. In the most significant move for the Jets, they placed edge rusher Vinny Curry on the reserved/non football injury list. That move means Curry will miss the entire 2021 season. Along with the recent season ending injury to Carl Lawson and the ankle injury to Jarrad Davis that will keep him out two months, this has been a devastating week for the Jets defense. The three players were all brought in as unrestricted free agents this offseason, and now the Jets will get very little for their investments this year. The loss of Curry for the 2021 season along with the loss of Lawson for the 2021 season leaves the Jets with a giant hole at edge rusher and precious little proven NFL talent to fill that hole. It will not be surprising if the Jets look to trade for an edge rusher.