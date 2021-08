*This post is based on group classifications used during the 2020 season. This will be updated in September once the official 2021 sectional classifications are released. DePaul is turning itself into one of the top-tier programs in the state, adding more and more talent each fall. Madison Krakower was great last year during her first high school soccer season. The junior is back along with Brianna Falco, who missed all of 2020 with an injury. That 1-2 offensive punch is going to be hard to stop. Midfielders Lexie Kui and Kaylee Drakakis also return for DePaul. Senior Arianna Silva is back on defense, leading a back line that should also feature Kailey McKenna, Vanessa Wolf and Maggie Blum. Senior keepers Kayla Bower and Madison Miniutti are both extremely talented and will be hard to beat in 2021.