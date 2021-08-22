Bayern sets scoring record, Nagelsmann enjoys 1st league win

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:. Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham all play their first away games of the Premier League season as they seek second straight wins. United — fresh from thrashing Leeds 5-1 — heads to Southampton, which is reeling after a poor finish to last season and an opening 3-1 loss at Everton last weekend. Chelsea visits Arsenal in a London derby and could hand a debut to Romelu Lukaku. Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo returns to Wolverhampton, where he coached for four years before leaving at the end of last season.